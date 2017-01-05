Bowling Bulldogs eke out win over Panthers to sweep season series

The Highland High School boys bowling team edged out host Jerseyville by the narrowest of margins, 21-19, to sweep the season series Wednesday at Tri-County Lanes in Jerseyville.
Both teams split the team points 10-10 after the Bulldogs won the first team game, 1,051 to 988. The Panthers came back to take the next two team games by the slim margins of 1,055 to 1,039 and 904-901. But Highland had won the first game by enough of a margin to still take the overall pin count by the narrow margin of 44 pins, 2,991 to 2,947.
The difference in the match was that the Bulldogs nipped the Panthers 11-9 in individual points.
The win boosted Highland’s overall record to 11-2 while the Bulldogs’ mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference improved to 5-2.
Jerseyville had the match’s top bowler in Jeffrey Gump, who fired a sizzling series of 741 on consistently strong but slightly descending games of 258, 246 and 237.
Highland posted the next two highest series. Junior Brandon Munie was second with a 671 three-game aggregate on descending games of 249, 230 and 192, while sophomore Adam Buske posted a 629 series on descending games of 225, 214 and 190.
In addition, Jerseyville got the highest game (252) from Jordan Retheford, while the Bulldogs received a 608 three-game set and top games of 225 and 206 from senior Tanner Huelsman, as well as a best game of 216 from senior anchor Collin Korte.
