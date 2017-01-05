Bowling Bulldogs eke out win over Panthers to sweep season series

3:15 Save extra seeds for next year's garden (and many to come) Pause

2:52 Illinois Center for Autism's Carol A. Madison

0:27 A bald eagle takes flight near Breese

1:01 First of two bald eagle eggs hatches on live stream

0:49 Light snowfall blankets region

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man