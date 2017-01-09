HHS dance team has banner day in first IDTA competition

The Highland High School dance team had a banner day at its first Illinois Drill Team Association competition of the season after sweeping to first place with four of its routines, while two individuals also captured two prestigious individual awards at the IDTA Edwardsville Regional Saturday at Edwardsville High School.
The squad merited first place in IHSA, AA Jazz, AA Lyrical and AA Pom/Dance categories.
Team captain Ally Becker won first place for her solo routine, and Kayla Davis won a Rising Star Award.
In addition, between Highland’s team performances and Becker’s solo performance, Highland garnered the top four scores of the entire competition.
“With yesterday being our first IDTA competition of the season, it was definitely nerve-racking to say the least,” said Highland first-year coach Emily Wellen, who was making her debut at the helm in an IDTA competition. “We had some tough competition, but the girls showed up and executed their routines nearly to perfection. That was an extremely proud moment for me as a coach. I think that yesterday set the tone for the rest of our season, and I am excited to see how the girls improve and grow from that.”
In addition to Becker and Davis, the HHS dance squad also consists of, Bree Etherton, Katie Etter, Alexis Finley, Paige Foster, Olivia Genteman, Alana Hollenkamp, Hannah Luitjohan, Kylie McFarland, Claire Pabst, Abigail Rogier, Reagan Thornton and Brooke Wilson.
