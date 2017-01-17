Bulldogs finish second, advance to Collinsville Sectional

The Highland High School boys bowling team finished second to Triad at the IHSA Salem Boys Bowling Regional on Monday to easily advance to the Collinsville Sectional to be held Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
Triad cruised to its first regional championship in school history with a final team score of 6,357, which was 179 pins to the good of runner-up Highland’s final tally of 6,178.
Salem (5,801) and Collinsville (5,798) placed a distant third and fourth but the top four squads all advance from the 11-team regional and on to Saturday’s Collinsville Sectional.
Triad senior Gavin Pisetta showed once again why he is one of the top prep bowlers in the state as he laid claim to the individual regional crown with a six-game series of 1,422, which equates to an eye-popping single-game average of 237.
All six of Pisetta’s games exceeded 200 and his morning series of 733 was only bettered by one pin and featured a 267 opening game, which was the third best single of the entire day.
Highland junior Brandon Munie was the second best bowler at the regional with a six-game aggregate of 1,375 (229 average) and his morning series of 734 ranked as the overall superior of the entire competition. He also fired a 279 second game, which was second best on the day.
Pisetta and Munie were the only two bowlers in the sectional to strike for a 700 series.
Pisetta, the overall medalist for the day, was aided by fellow Triad senior Kyle Hazelwood (1,299), junior Nick Beeler (1,258) and freshman Bryce Pisetta (1,252), who placed third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
In earning second place as a team, Highland’s Munie was backed by sophomore Adam Buske (1,276), junior Andrew Mettler (1,222), who came in fourth and ninth place, respectively.
Additionally for the Bulldogs, senior Tanner Huelsman (1,171) finished 13th and senior Collin Korte (1,134) placed 18th.
Breese Mater Dei failed to qualify as a team, but the Knights did advance three individuals in senior Keegan Spirek (1,222), junior Calvin Kalmer (1,168) and senior Maria Kreke (1,165)
Other individuals moving on to the sectional as individuals from the Salem Regional to the Collinsville Sectional are Michael Coulson of Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran (1,165), Tyler Alexander of Wesclin (1,093), Hunter Noud (1,084) and Eddie Sims of Edwardsville (1,073) and David Reagan of Granite City (1,082).
HHS beats Waterloo
Highland dominated Waterloo 37-3 in the battle of the Bulldogs last Thursday to boost its overall record to 13-2 and hike its Mississippi Valley Conference mark to 7-2.
HHS swept all 20 team points after taking all three indivudal team games — 1,035 to 912, 989 to 971 and 1,028 to 985 — and the ensuing overall pin count (3,052 to 2,868) while also still earning 13.5 of the 20 individual points.
Mettler was the top bowler in the match with a 669 series. He also fired the highest indivdual game with a 276 middle one. He surrounded the No. 1 game with a 191 first game and a 202 final effort.
Munie and Huelsman also achieved a 600 series. Munie finished with a 619 and top games of 224 and 213, while Huelsman wound up at 610 with high game sof 224 and 207.
Also bowling 200 games for Highland were Buske (220, 200) and Korte (214, 213).
Comments