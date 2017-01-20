HHS dominates to win own tourney for first time in 30 years

With his team on the cusp of making history with a chance to snap the program’s 30-year drought of not winning its own tournament, Highland fourth-year girls basketball coach Mike Arbuthnot sent his team an inspirational message the day before they would compete in the title game.
Coach Arbuthnot’s message resonated with this team and it seems that everything that he and his Lady Bulldogs do right now works to perfection.
Highland won its 11th consecutive game, including rolling to four commanding victories in a row which culminated in the Lady Bulldogs capturing the championship of the 31st annual Highland Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament with a 67-39 dismantling of the Belleville West Maroons Saturday afternoon at HHS.
It was the first time Highland was crowned the champions of its own tournament since winning the inaugural 16-team event in 1987. And the Bulldogs did so in domineering fashion with an average margin of victory of 28 points after posting the following wins: 72-20 over Carlyle, 65-33 over Althoff, 59-44 over O’Fallon and 67-39 over Belleville West.
“We tried not to talk about it too much so people didn’t hype up the game too much, but it was always in the backs of our minds thinking we could be the team to break the record, or end the 30-year drought, so it was a good team win and it was really exciting that we were finally able to get over the hump,” said senior guard Madison Wellen, who scored a game-high 21 points in the title game and walked away with MVP honors. “I think having after last year (taking third place in the state in 3A) and having seven seniors this year, big games don’t really get to us and everyone knows how to handle pressure very well.”
Highland (19-3), which is currently ranked fourth in Class 3A, took charge right from the opening tip, scoring the game’s first seven points.
Wellen pumped in eight of her team’s first 10 points, including drilling a pair of 3-pointers, to help propel her team to a 10-2 lead.
Junior guard Rece Portell followed with a triple of her own, freshman guard converted an old-fashioned three-point play and LaPorta flipped in six points in the opening quarter as the Bulldogs raced out to a 21-5 advantage after the first eight minutes of play.
Highland never looked back, although Belleville West (15-8) temporarily cut it down to eight in the third quarter before the Bulldogs ran away for good in the fourth frame.
LaPorta and Brown each tossed in 14 points apiece. LaPorta joined Wellen on the Highland Scott Credit All-Tournament Team after averaging 13 points and nine rebounds in the four wins.
“We knew they would come out aggressive so we had to match their intensity and surpass that,” LaPorta said. “Then we had to finish our shots, find the open person, and I think we had a really good defensive game plan going into the finals, which is a good feeling. Then we were able to get rebounds because everybody hit the boards hard. We just played really well as a team. Coach Arb talks to us about keeping our foot on the pedal and don’t let up. I think we did that for all of our games so we were real consistent and we’re proud of that.”
Kwanisha Carroll-Quarles and Sydney Thurwalker led the Maroons with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Highland also received scoring from senior Hayley Taylor (seven points), Portell (six points), senior Katie Kampwerth and sophomore Emmy Nyquist each with two points, and junior Lauren Baer with one point.
Portell buried two big first-half trifectas, but more important to her team was her tenacious defensive effort. Portell helped hold Belleville West sophomore point guard Chamya Darough to nine points, which was slightly more than half of her season average coming in to the game.
“We knew they’d be hungry and they knew we’d be hungry so we knew we had to come out and play because they’re really athletic,” Portell said. “We had to come and meet our passes, play hard defense and play as a team. We came out with a lot of energy because we haven’t won (this tournament) in 30 years and it’s been said so many times. Maybe now we will start a tradition and maybe we will win it again next year, but it’s really nice to know that our team did it and it was our year.”
Coach Arbuthnot said years before he took over the reins of the Highland girls program when he was still at the helm of the Roxana girls program, he would drive over to watch the Highland Girls Basketball Tournament because it’s such a prestigious tournament.
“Now that I’m here, I even feel more involved with it and I’m just proud to be a part of this tradition with this tournament and the caliber of teams and things like that,” he said. “But I am so proud of this team to be able to accomplish this. This is a special team and the moment is never too big for our kids. They all step up when they are called upon and every one of them gives us great minutes, whether it is hitting a big shot, making the extra pass, getting a big rebound, or playing great defense. We had three kids in double figures and that’s what we want — team continuity.”
Highland 59, O’Fallon 44
Wellen scored 18 points, while Portell (11) and Taylor (nine) combined to add 20 points Thursday as the Bulldogs mauled the O’Fallon Panthers in the semifinals.
Highland used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take the lead. The Bulldogs then held O’Fallon scoreless for almost six minutes in the fourth quarter to advance to Saturday’s title game.
“We were real happy with the way we executed with our delay game down the stretch,” Arbuthnot said. “It’s a big win for us because we beat a very good and athletic O’Fallon basketball team tonight. We don’t see that athleticism on a daily basis and my hats off to them for taking away some of the things that we do well. But I am really happy with the way our kids performed, I thought they stepped up. We hit our free throws (18-for-19), executed down the stretch, and defensively we did a nice job.”
The win is the 10th in a row for the Bulldogs and moved them into the title game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs, whose last title game appearance was in 2011, will take on either Teutopolis or Bellevillle West.
Belleville West will play Teutopolis in the other semifinal Friday. O’Fallon (14-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped, will take on the Teutopolis-West loser in the third-place game.
The Panthers, who trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, rallied to cut the deficit to 42-39 on a 3-point basket by Marta Durk and a jumper by Courtney Keller. Keller’s basket came in the opening 35 seconds of the fourth quarter, but O’Fallon would not score again for more than five minutes.
Following a 15-foot, fourth-quarter jumper by Keller, Taylor, a 6-foot-1 forward, made a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a six-point lead.
Brown and Taylor then made two free throws each, and when LaPorta scored, Highland had a 51-39 advantage with just more than four minutes left.
Wellen led Highland with 18 points, while Portell added 11, nine of which came in the first half.
Taylor chipped in nine points. O’Fallon received 14 points from Marta Durk and 11 from Courtney Keller.
Also supplying points for the Bulldogs were Taylor with nine points, Brown with seven points, LaPorta with six points and Baer and Nyquist with four points apiece.
Highland 65, Althoff 33
Wellen scored 11 straight points in less than a two-minute span in the second quarter to help ignite the Lady Bulldogs to a lopsided win over Althoff on Tuesday in a quarterfinal round game at the 31st annual Highland Scott Credit Union Highland Girls Basketball Tournament.
Fresh off an first round upset win over Hillsboro on Monday, Althoff had a two-point lead (23-21) early in the second quarter when Wellen connected on a 3-point shot to put Highland (17-3) ahead to stay. She followed that up with eight more points on a old-fashioned three-point play, another bomb from behind the arc and then finished her 11-point scoring blitz with a 16-foot jumper.
LaPorta converted a conventional three-point play and senior guard Abby Melosi and Brown hit buckets to cap off an 18-6 run and widen Highland’s margin to 39-29 at halftime.
Wellen pumped in a game-high 21 points and LaPorta collected 15 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.
The second half was dominated by the Bulldogs’ defense, as it allowed just four points in a 26-4 scoring run as the Bulldogs breezed into the semifinals. Highland put the game out of reach after scoring the first 16 points of the third quarter to take a commanding 55-29 lead.
“Obviously we are playing very well right now,” Arbuthnot said. “But these kids have bought into what we’re trying to do. This was just a great defensive effort from every kid that dressed and every kid that played. It’s a special group of girls in that it doesn’t matter who is scoring the points. All that matters is that we’re winning basketball games.”
Althoff was led by senior Maggie Reimer, who had 12 points, while senior guard Kyleigh Vaught scored 10.
Also chipping in points for the Bulldogs were Brown and Portell with seven points apiece, Taylor and Kampwerth with five and four points, respectively, and Baer and sophomore Kayla Eads each with two points.
