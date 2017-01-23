Korte bowls to sectional title, earns bid for state

Highland senior Collin Korte not only captured the Illinois High School Association Collinsville Bowling Sectional title, but he also carved out the highest six-game series in the entire state out of the four sectionals when he fired a 1,470 Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
Korte’s 1,470 equates to a jaw-dropping single-game average of 245 and bested Hillsboro senior Ryan Robinson (1,440), the Collinsville Sectional runner-up, by 30 pins.
Korte’s state-topping sectional performance also was 45 pins to the good of Lincoln-Way West (New Lenox ) senior Eric Ullian’s sectional runner-up effort of 1,425, which was shot at the Plainfield North Sectional.
In the morning session, Korte rolled impressive ascending games of 213, 256 and 276 for a 745 series. His 276 third game tied for the third best single game of the entire slate of games shot at the Collinsville Sectional. He came back nearly as strong in the afternoon with stout games of 267, 226 and 232 for a three-game set of 705. His 267 also ranked among the top five.
And as a well-deserved capper for his senior season, Korte receives the honor of competing on the final two days of the prep bowling season, as well as his last two days his prep bowling career, when he competes on Friday and Saturday at the IHSA Boys State Bowling Finals Tournament to be held at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.
However, the news was not as good for his teammates however as a low first team game was too much to be able to recover from. The Bulldogs, who are coached by veteran Laura Wander-Vrell, finished in eighth place with a total pin count of 6,028.
The top six teams qualified along with the seven best individuals.
The six pack of squads making the cut for state were sectional-champion Belleville East (6,519), Columbia (6,449), O’Fallon (6,346), Civic Memorial (6,158), Triad (6,150) and Mascoutah (6,145).
Triad senior Gavin Pisetta led his team with a 1,320 (220 average), which was good enough to earn 12th place. He shot games of 212, 226, 192, 238, 227 and 225.
Also for the Knights, freshman Bryce Pisetta, Gavin’s younger brother, finished with an overall pin count of 1,268 which included top games of 258, 255, 213 and 201, while junior Nick Beeler wound up at just one pin behind the younger Pisetta at a 1,267. Beeler had best games of 259, 232215, 209 and 215.
Despite missing the cut for state, Highland junior Brandon Munie had a noteworthy 1,253 series and high games of 235, 234, 223 and 214.
Also shooting games of 190 or better for the Bulldogs were sophomore Adam Buske (215, 205, 193, 190), senior Tanner Huelsman (204, 200, 195, 190) and junior Trevor Leitschuh (199).
HHS beats Civic Memorial
Last Thursday, Highland swept the season series from the Eagles after taking the second encounter 30-10 on the strength of 15-5 margins of victory in both team and individual points. The Bulldogs won the match’s overall pin count by 261 pins (2,952 to 2,691).
HHS finished its dual season with a six-match winning streak and impressive overall record of 15-2 in dual matches, which included an 8-2 mark in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
While CM did not have a team member bowl a 600 series, Highland had two of them in Korte and junior Andre Mettler.
Kote was the best bowler in the match with a 669 series. He also achieved the second highest individual game in the match with a 267 middle game. He also had a 215 final game.
Mettler finished with a 633 series on consistent 200 games of 202, 216 and 215.
Munie accomplished the match’s No. 1 overall single game with a 269 opening game.
In addition, Buske added a 226 game and Huelsman had a 190 game.
HHS beats Metro-East Lutheran
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Highland sliced up the Knights, 36-4, after sweeping all 20 team points and claiming 16 of the match’s individual points.
Once again the Bulldogs had two bowler hit for 600 series — Munie and Huelsman — while its opponent had none.
Munie was the superior bowler with a noteworthy 676 series. He fired consistently strong games as he surrounded a 234 middle game with a pair of 221 games.
Huelsman was next on the series pylon with a 627 on games of 211, 223 and 193.
HHS finishes second at regional
On Monday, Jan. 16, the Bulldogs finished second to Triad at the IHSA Salem Boys Bowling Regional on Monday, Jan. 16 to advance to the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
Triad cruised to its first regional championship in school history with a final team score of 6,357, which was 179 pins to the good of runner-up Highland’s final tally of 6,178.
Salem (5,801) and Collinsville (5,798) placed a distant third and fourth, but the top four squads all advance from the 11-team regional and on to Saturday’s Collinsville Sectional.
Triad’s Gavin Pisetta laid claim to the individual regional crown with a six-game series of 1,422, which equates to an eye-popping single-game average of 237.
All six of Pisetta’s games exceeded 200, and his morning series of 733 was only bettered by one pin and featured a 267 opening game, which was the third best single of the entire day.
Munie was the second best bowler at the regional with a six-game aggregate of 1,375 (229 average), and his morning series of 734 ranked as the overall superior of the entire competition. He also fired a 279 second game, which was second best of the day.
Pisetta and Munie were the only two bowlers in the sectional to strike for a 700 series.
Pisetta, the overall medalist for the day, was aided by fellow Triad senior Kyle Hazelwood (1,299), junior Nick Beeler (1,258) and freshman Bryce Pisetta (1,252), who placed third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
In earning second place as a team, Highland’s Munie was backed by Buske (1,276) and Mettler (1,222), who came in fourth and ninth place, respectively.
Additionally for the Bulldogs, Huelsman (1,171) finished 13th and Korte (1,134) placed 18th.
HHS beats Waterloo
On Thursday, Jan. 12, Highland dominated Waterloo 37-3 in the battle of the Bulldogs.
HHS swept all 20 team points after taking all three individual team games — 1,035 to 912, 989 to 971 and 1,028 to 985 — and the ensuing overall pin count (3,052 to 2,868) while also still earning 13.5 of the 20 individual points.
Mettler was the top bowler in the match with a 669 series. He also fired the highest individual game with a 276 middle one. He surrounded the No. 1 game with a 191 first game and a 202 final effort.
Munie and Huelsman also achieved a 600 series. Munie finished with a 619 and top games of 224 and 213, while Huelsman wound up at 610 with high games of 224 and 207.
Also bowling 200 games for Highland were Buske (220, 200) and Korte (214, 213).
