Highland dances to fifth straight sectional championship

The Highland High School dance team captured its fifth consecutive sectional championship in 1A at the Illinois High School Association Mascoutah Competitive Dance Sectional Saturday at Mascoutah High School.
Highland finished with a final winning team score of 89.87, which was 4.50 points better than sectional runner-up Centralia’s 85.37.
“I am very happy with the performance and the results from the sectional and in winning the program’s fifth straight sectional title,” Highland first-year coach Emily Wellen said. “The girls showed more emotion while they performed this weekend, which is something we have been working on.”
Highland senior captain Ally Becker said she and her teammates are very proud of their sectional win because they have worked so hard these past months to prepare for the sectional and this weekend’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals, which will be held at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
“It was also a very special year, because today, we got our fifth sectional win and still haven’t been beat,” Becker said. “Something that we have focused on this year is to constantly improve every practice. Also, we don’t focus on just ourselves growing as dancers but supporting each other and growing together. We are a completely different team from our first performance until now.”
Wellen said she and the girls have a few sections of the routine that they would like to clean up before heading to state. At the state competition, the prelims will take place on Friday with a berth in Saturday’s finals on the line.
“My main goal is for the girls to feel comfortable and confident when walking into the state competition,” Wellen said. “It’s hard to predict how we will do at state. You can look at the scores from other sectionals, but with each sectional having different judges, it doesn’t give me the best insight. This team has worked extremely hard all season long. I want so badly for that to pay off for them.”
Becker said she hopes she and her teammates will compete flawlessly and will be able to repeat as state champions. The team has earned podium finishes in all four years dance has been an IHSA sport — third in 2013, first in 2014, third in 2015 and first in 2016.
“We have some tough competition, but we believe that our choreography, technique and emotion will set us above all,” Becker said. “We are hoping to break the streak and become state champs so that we can finally say we did it back to back. As a captain, I am so proud of everyone and how hard we have worked. There has been no negativity, and we are all hungry for success. To say I am the captain of this team and this legacy is the best accolade that I have achieved. I am very passionate and I genuinely love the dance program and all the girls that are a part of it. I can’t wait to perform next weekend at IHSA state.”
In addition to Becker, the Highland High School dance squad consists of Kayla Davis, Bree Etherton, Katie Etter, Alexis Finley, Paige Foster, Olivia Genteman, Alana Hollenkamp, Hannah Luitjohan, Kylie McFarland, Claire Pabst, Abigail Rogier, Reagan Thornton and Brooke Wilson.
