Highland dancers repeat as 1A state champions

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11 Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

8:36 Want a tour of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon?

1:21 Man who can't sweat? He doesn't sweat it

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

2:04 Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

0:50 Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art show off skills at Lewis and Clark Tower

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy