HHS cheerleaders finish second, qualify for IHSA State Finals

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage

1:49 Will St. Clair County judges remain on November ballot?

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings