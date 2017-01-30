HHS bowler Korte finishes 35th at state tournament

Highland High School senior bowler Collin Korte finished 35th out of 127 competitors at the Illinois High School Association State Bowling Finals Tournament this past weekend at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.
Korte finished with a 12-game series of 2,530, which is good for a 210.833 average.
On Friday, Korte carried a 213.7 average through six games to put himself in the 37th position and make the cut among the 67 best bowlers to Saturday’s final day. The other 60 competitors were eliminated.
In Friday’s morning session, he bowled a three-game series of 650 on games of 223, 212 and 215. The HHS senior came back in the afternoon and rolled a 632 series on ascending games of 190, 213 and 229.
Then on Saturday, Korte started with his best three-game series of the weekend in the morning session with a 677. After a 186 first game, he got hot and fired games of 240 and 256.
Korte struggled in the his final three-game set in the afternoon on Saturday with a 571. After rolling games of 196 and 214, he finished with his worst game of all dozen of them with a 161.
The individual state champion was LaSalle-Peru senior Nate Stubler with a 12-game series of 3,116, which is an eye-popping average of 259.7. He beat Collinsville senior Clayton Hartman’s runner-up total of 2,808 by 308 pins and his average of 234 by 25 pins per game.
On Friday, Stubler carried an amazing average of 273.7 after carving the lanes up for jaw-dropping series of 837 and 805, which featured games in order of 269, 268, 300, 300, 278 and 227.
On Saturday, Stubler still fired series of 729 and 745 with games of 246, 247, 236, 269, 248 and 228.
In the team standings, Harlem High School in Machesney Park was the state champions with a total pin count of 12,998, which is an average of 216.6.
Rounding out the top-five teams in the final standings were Hononegah High School in Rockton (12,814), O’Fallon (12,602), Triad (12,229) and Rockford East (12,215).
Triad senior Gavin Pisetta led the Knights with a 25th place finish after finishing with a total pin count of 2,585 through the 12 games (215,4 average). He had a best game of 279.
Also contributing good numbers for Triad were junior Nick Beeler (2,507) and freshman Bryce Pisetta (2,435).
