Trio of Lady Bulldogs bowl their way to sectionals

The Highland High School girls bowling team missed qualifying as a team for the sectional by a single position, but the Lady Bulldogs had three individuals advance through last Saturday’s Illinois High School Association Triad Regional at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville on to this Saturday’s IHSA Belleville East Sectional.
Making the cut for the sectional for Highland were junior Emma Schuster, junior Haley Basler and senior Molli Pfister.
Schuster was the top advancing individual with an overall pin count of 1,200 through six games, which equates to a strong 200 average.
Basler also had a good day with a pin count of 1,090. Pfister grabbed the 10th and final individual qualifying spot with a pin count of 909.
In addition to the 10 advancing individuals, there were four teams which earned berth’s to this Saturday’s IHSA Belleville East Sectional.
Collinsville was the team champion with an dominating overall pin count of 6,127, which was 550 pins higher than runner-up Alton’s 5,577. Finishing third and fourth to also advance were Triad (5,270) and Jerseyville (5,080).
Highland came in fifth place at 4,936.
Rounding out the regional were Piasa Southwestern (4,582), Edwardsville (4,231), Civic Memorial (4,116), Granite City (4,071), Metro-East Lutheran (3,373), Roxana (3,169), Alton Marquette (3,152) and East Alton-Wood River (2,768).
In addition to winning the team title, Collinsville also featured the overall individual champion in senior Madisyn Juenger with an overall in count of 1,363 and a hefty average of 227.167.
Triad was led by senior Lainey Snow’s 1,156. The Knights also received a 1,097 from freshman Jordyn Hampton, a 1,054 f rom junior Lizzie Powell, a 1,026 from senior Tessa Eberhart and a 937 from senior Chyann Taylor.
HHS beats Triad, Metro-East Lutheran
Highland finished the regular season with four wins in a row to even its overall record at 7-7 after scoring victories over Triad and Metro-East Lutheran.
First on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Bulldogs traveled to Camelot Bowl in Collinsville and edged the Triad Knights 22-18 to finish with a 3-7 record in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Then on Thursday, Highland hosted Metro-East Lutheran and carved up the Knights, 37-3.
Against Triad, Highland won the match despite the losing the overall pin count by 16 total pins, 2,363 to 2,347.
Eberhart of Triad was the match’s superior bowler with a 639 series. she fired the match’s two highest individual games with a 237 second game and a 217 first one. Her third game was a 185.
Schuster notched the second highest series at a 573. She rolled her best game in the first one with a 213 and followed it up with games of 175 and 185.
Also bowling good games for Highland were Delaney Grimes with a 198, Kayla Rutz with a 177 and Basler with a 172.
In addition for Triad, Snow had a 192 game and Danielle DeMay had a 175 game.
Schuster and Pfister rolled the match’s two best series wiht a 555 and 515, respectively. Schuster rolled the two highest games of the match at 198 and 194, while Pfister finished with her best game with a 194.
