Highland and CM will tangle again with sectional title on the line

2:26 The EDGE defends tax incentives for new expansion project Pause

2:19 Edwardsville basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:20 D.S. Vespers restaurant in Belleville gets a facelift

2:50 Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries