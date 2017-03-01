Mater Dei grad named BIG EAST Conference Player of Year

Mater Dei High School graduate Brooke Schulte, a senior guard at DePaul University, was a unanimous choice Wednesday, March 1 as Big East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year,
The senior from Germantown helped DePaul to its fourth straight regular-season conference title and led the Big East in scoring at 20.8 points per game in league games. Schulte also was a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection and won the league’s Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
Schulte is the third straight DePaul player to earn Big East Player of the Year honors, following Charise Jenkins and Brittany Hrynko.
Schulte shared the Big East Most Improved Player award with Creighton senior Brianna Rollerson.
DePaul (23-6), ranked 19th in the country, is the No. 1 seed for the Big East Conference Tournament this weekend in Milwaukee. The Blue Demons lead the conference in scoring and are one of the top scoring teams in the nation at 81.2 points per game.
Once teammate and Big East Preseason Player of the Year Jessica January was injured in late December, Schulte’s scoring average jumped from 11.2 points per game to more than 20 points.. Schulte was named Big Conference Player of the Week five times this season.
Schulte leads the Blue Demons in overall scoring (17.1 points per game) and shooting percentage (52.3 percent). She is second in rebounding at 6.2 per game. Schulte ranked among the top five players in the Big East in scoring and shooting percentage while leading the conference in scoring.
Schulte and Marquette sophomore guard Allazia Blockton were the only two unanimous All-Big East selections.
Schulte, a former Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Year, receives a $2,000 scholarship for the Scholar-Athlete Award, which may be used for graduate or professional studies. Four DePaul players have won the award during the past five years.
Schulte, a four-time Big East All-Academic Team choice, has a 3.67 grade-point average in Health Sciences. She is minoring in psychology and biological sciences.
Along with her basketball pursuits, Schulte serves on DePaul’s Athletics Captain’s Council and participates in numerous service and athletic events.
Comments