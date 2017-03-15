Baseball Bulldogs selling tickets for Cards-Cubs

The Highland High School baseball team is selling discounted tickets to the April 4 game at Busch Stadium between the St. Louis Cardinals and the World Champion Chicago Cubs. The game will start at 7:15 p.m. Specially priced tickets are being offered in the Left Field Porch for $40 (face value $67) and the Third Base Loge (sections 265 and 267) for $30 (face value $58). Organizers appreciate the generous support of the community. To order tickets, either send your request via e-mail to BULLDOGTICKETS2017@GMAIL.COM, or call Kristan Augustin at 618-530-7978.
Comments