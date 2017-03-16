Drive 4 UR School set for April 1 at HHS

The Drive 4 UR School event, put on by Tri Ford in Highland, is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Highland High School parking lot. The HHS boys and girls basketball programs, as well as the FFA (Future Farmers of America), will benefit from the funds raised from this program.
A goal for 320 test drivers has been set so please come out and support this long-standing tradition of test driving a new Ford car of your choice while helping raise funds for the HHS boys basketball, girls basketball and FFA programs.
