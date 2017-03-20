Soccer Lady Bulldogs go 3-1 at Metro Cup to open season

2:18 Stix and Stones Interiors owner talks about her unique wares Pause

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:27 Freeburg seeks to replace aging fire house with bond referendum

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:53 Search of Silver Lake in Highland continues