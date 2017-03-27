Lady Bulldogs nail down quality individual results

The Highland High School girls track and field team may have finished fourth but the Lady Bulldogs posted some quality individual results at a quadrangular meet March 21 at Mascoutah High School.
State powerhouse Cahokia won the meet with a final team score of 90 points. Host Mascoutah finished just 11 points back in second place at 79. Jerseyville wound up third at 42 and Highland was right behind the Panthers at 35.
Senior thrower Polly Czar was the Bulldogs’ only winner but she doubled up on victories by sweeping the two throwing events. Czar was the champion in the shot put with a best mark of 31 feet, 10.785 inches. She earned the individual title in the discus with a top throw of 91-1.
As a team, Highland doubled up in the throws by sweeping both the first- and second-place finishes in both events. Senior Sarah Beth Wiegman finished as the runner-up in the discus with a distance of 87-7 and junior Abby Beyer took second in the shot put with a mark of 29-11.75.
In addition, the Bulldogs nailed down two more second-place finishes.
Individually, junior Rece Portell scored second place in the 800-meter run with a two-lap time of 2:34.2.
Highland’s 4 x 400-meter relay team of Allie Kramer (1:13.2), Wiegman (1:08.5), Alyssa Freimann (1:03) and Portell (1:06.5) teamed up for the second fastest time of 4:31.1.
HHS ties Granite City in outdoor season opener
On March 16, the Bulldogs played host to the Granite City Warriors for a dual meet at Highland High School and the meet ended with the two teams deadlocked in a rare 58-58 tie.
Highland captured eight first-place finishes.
Wiegman, Portell and Kelsey Tetreau each won two events.
Wiegman was the champion in the discus with a meet-winning distance of 101-11 while she also finished first to the finish line with a four-lap time of 6:13.8.
Portell was the fastest in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.9 seconds while she also cruised to the win in the 800 with a two-lap time of 2:42.9.
Tetreau won the 100-meter dash (14.5) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (1:03.9).
The Bulldogs swept the top two spots in the throwing events again. Czar won the shot put with a heave of 33-1 and Beyer wound up second at 32-3. Czar was the runner-up to Wiegman in the discus at 90-10.
In addition, Ariel Smock won the triple jump with a leap of 29-7.5.
Also placing in the top three for Highland were: Leah Sutton, second place in the 100-meter dash (14.5) and third place in the long jump (11-9).Taylor Braswell, second place in the triple jump (24-10); Tetreau, third place in the 100 high hurdles (21.8); Kramer, third place in the 400 (1:14) and third place in the 200 (31.3).
