Highland takes second in home triangular meet

The Highland High School girls track and field team finished second in a home triangular meet on Tuesday, March 28 at HHS.
Breese Central won the team title with a meet-best 69 team points. The Lady Bulldogs came in second place with 49 points and Wesclin rounded ou the meet with 32 points.
Highland, which is coached by Erin Cotto, posted six first-place finishes, led by junior Rece Portell and senior Polly Czar who both doubled up on victories in their respective individual events.
Portell was crowned the champion in the 800-meter run with the quickest two-lap time of 2:34.2. Later in the meet, Portell was the fastest in the 200-meter dash after stopping the stop watch with a time of 28.9 seconds.
Czar swept the throwing events. She garnered the championship in the shot put with mark of 32 feet, 2.75 inches while she also earned the title in the discus with a distance of 95 feet, 5 inches.
Also recording wins for the Bulldogs were senior Ariel Smock, who won the triple jump with a distance of 28 feet, 10 inches, and senior Sarah Beth Wiegman, who took first place in the 1,600 with a four-lap time of 6:35.9.
Also placing for Highland in an individual event were: junior Abby Beyer, second place in the shot put and second place in the discus; sophomore Allie Kramer, second place in the high jump and third place in the 400; Smock, fourth place in the long jump; and sophomore Kelsey Tetreau, fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles.
HHS places seventh at Greenville invite
The Lady Bulldogs went on to place seventh out of 16 competing teams Saturday at the Greenville Invitational.
Mattoon handily won the team title with 117.5 final team points. Pana finished 33 points behind in second place with 84.5 points.
Rounding out the rest of the field were: Olympia (60), Pleasant Plains (59), Jerseyville (53), Hillsboro (45), Highland (42), Effingham St. Anthony (40), Breese Central (37), Vandalia (36), Rochester (28), Greenville (25), Carlinville (23), Wesclin (22), Columbia (16) and Alton Marquette (13).
Portell and the Bulldogs’ 4 x 800 relay team secured Highland’s event titles.
Portell was the best out of 20 competitors in the 800 with a winning and season-best time of 2:30.75, which edged Sarah Carr of Effingham St. Anthony’s runner-up time (2:31.90) by 1.15 seconds.
Portell also ran the second leg of HHS’ winning 4 x 800 relay team. Portell was joined by lead leg Wiegman, third leg Kate Marti, a sophomore, and anchor leg Alyssa Freimann, the anchor leg, and the quartet recorded a victorious winning team time of 10:29.86, which was nearly a full 12 seconds out in front of Mattoon’s runner-up time of 10:41.72.
Czar and Beyer scored very well in the throwing events again after both earned top-five finishes in both events. Czar finished third in the shot put (33-3.50) and took fourth in the discus (99-11), while Beyer was right behind in both with fourth place in the shot put (30-2.50) and fifth in the discus (90-8).
In addition, Smock placed seventh in the triple jump (29-2.50).
