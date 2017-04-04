HMS to host free ‘Changing the Game’ presentation April 11

The Highland Parks and Recreation Department along with the Highland Youth Sports Commission and Highland Middle School will play host to a free presentation entitled “Changing the Game: Creating a High Performing Mindset” at 7 p.m. April 11 at HMS.
In this presentation, parents will learn how to your keep their kids in sports, how to give their child a competitive edge, how to push and praise their kids to perform well, three ways to motivate their kids to take ownership for sport, and how to help and not hinder their kid’s performance through the thing they say and do.
John O’Sullivan is the founder of the Changing the Game project, and author of the international bestseller “Changing the Game.” O’Sullivan speaks to parents and coaches around the world about the issues facing today’s children, and helps organization create collaborative enironments amongst parents and coaches that help their athletes perform to their potential.
For more information, call 618-651-1386.
