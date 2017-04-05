Highland wins seven events to take second in home meet

The Highland High School boys track and field team captured first place in seven individual events en route to taking a strong second place in a home triangular meet Tuesday, April 4 at HHS.
Waterloo won the team title with 83 points while Highland finished second with 64 points and Mater Dei rounded out the trio with 27 points.
“I am obviously very happy with our event winners, and we also had 23 personal bests tonight which is always a point of emphasis for us,” HHS coach Bob Vance said. “We always want to strive to be the best we can be. We can’t control what the other teams do. We just want to improve our own performances.”
Four of Highland’s first-place finishes came in sprint events, with two coming in the fastest individual races and the other two taking place in the fastest of the two sprint relays.
Junior Sebastian Wolf flashed to the finish line to win the 100-meter dash in a winning time of 11.9 seconds and classmate Mason Geiger was first to the finish stripe in the 200-meter dash with a victorious time of 24.7 seconds.
Both Wolf and Geiger were instrumental in HHS’ winning all-junior 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay teams.
Geiger (11.6), Wolf (9.4), Ivan Orozco (12.0) and Chase DeProw (12.2) joined together to win the 4 x 100 with a team time of 45.2.
In the 4 x 200, Geiger (23.5), Wolf (23.0), Orozco (25.3) and junior Noah Schmitt (23.9) teamed up to clock a combined winning time of 1:35.7.
“The sprint relays turned in good times to win the 4 by 100 and 4 by 200,” Vance said. “Geiger, Wolf, Ivan Orozco, and Chase DeProw in the 4 by 1, and then the first three and Noah Schmitt in the 4 by 2. Their 4 by 2 time of 1:35.7 is pretty good for this early in the season.”
Other events winners for Highland were sophomore Sam LaPorta in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 1.25 inches, senior Bryce Sexton in the 800 with a two-lap time of 2:10.5, and junior Deakon Thornton in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 10-feet even.
LaPorta also earned second place in the discus with a personal-record mark of 134 feet, 7.5 inches.
In addition, sophomore Ben Wille helped Highland sweep the top two spots in the 800 after crossing the finish line just 0.8 of a second behind Sexton with a strong second-place time of 2:11.3.
Also scoring placements for Highland were: freshman Connor Sands, second place in the triple jump (36-10.5); senior Jacob Plocher, second place in the 1,600 (4:47); sophomore Brayton Moss, second place in the shot put (37-0.75); freshman Kain Thornton, second place in the pole vault (9-0); the 4 x 400 team of Wille (56.1), Wolf (56.8), sophomore Isaac Jones (56.3) and Sexton (58.4), second place (3:47.6); the 4 x 800 relay team of Plocher (2:12.7), junior Gavin Ware (2:24.5), Jones (2:20.7) and sophomore Wes McMillen (2:17.4), second place (9:15.3); senior Jacob White, third place in the discus (PR of 101-10); Jones, third place in the open 400 (55.9); Geiger, third place in the long jump (16-6.25); freshman Blake McCaw, third place in the high jump (5-0); freshman Austin Roach, fourth place in the triple jump (34-7.5); McMillen, fourth place in the 400 (57.8); freshman Brylee Portell, fourth place in the 1,600 (5:09.9); freshman Austin Roach, fourth place in the 110 hurdles (18.7); and junior Noah Schmitt, fourth place in the 300 hurdles (48.5).
“We had three PRs (personal records) in the 400 with Isaac Jones, Wes McMillen, and Josh Schmitt,” Vance said. “Austin Roach knocked six seconds off his 300 hurdles time. Four of our milers PRd — Jacob Plocher, Brylee Portell, Gabe Sherill and Isaac Winter. Three vaulters had personal bests — Deakon and Kain Thornton and Calvin Parsons. Also, Sam LaPorta had a PR in the discus, as did seniors Jacob White (first time over 100) and Trent Langhauser who is one of our hardest workers. He also had his best shot put ever.”
Comments