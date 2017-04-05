Lady Bulldogs win six events, earn second place

The Highland High School girls track and field team recorded six event championships en route to earning second place in home triangular meet Tuesday, April 4 at HHS.
Waterloo cruised to the team championship after racking up a final team score of 79 points. Highland, which is coached by Erin Cotto, was next with 47 points and Mater Dei wound up with 34 points.
HHS junior Rece Portell scored a pair of victories in the middle-distances, the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run. A state qualifier in the open 800 and a state medalist in the 4 x 800 last year, Portell set the fastest pace en route to coasting to easy victories in both the 400 (1:04.4) and the 800 (2:34.8).
Junior Alyssa Freimann made a rare appearance in the 100-meter dash. A state qualifier in the open 400 a year ago, Freimann definitely looked like she belonged in the outdoor sport’s shortest and fastest track race after galloping to the finish line with a winning time of 13.3 seconds.
Portell and Freimann also joined forces to help the 4 x 400 relay team earn the victory. Freimann ran the opening leg and Portell was the anchor runner. Sandwiched between Freimann and Portell were sophomroe Mackenzie Shoeck and senior Sarah Beth Wiegman. The quartet posted a winning time of 4:25.3, with Portell securing the victory after chasing down and blowing by Waterloo’s anchor runner.
Freimann also teamed up with senior Ariel Smock, junior Leah Sutton and freshman Reese Tackett to capture the championship in the 4 x 200 relay with the event’s team time of 1:56.6.
Sophomore Abby Beyer not only made her final throw in the discus her best ever, but it was also the best of any competitor on the day as she won the event with a personal-record heave of 102 feet, 4.5 inches.
Also posting placements in individual events for Highland were: Tackett, second place in the 100 and second place in the 200; senior Polly Czar, second place in the shot put; Smock, second place in the triple jump; the 4 x 100 relay team, second place; Wiegman, fourth place in the discus and fourth place in the 400.
