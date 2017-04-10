Highland reels off five wins in a row, four via shutout

The Highland High School girls soccer team rolled to four wins in five days last week, including three victories in as many days, to run its winning streak to five overall, four in a row via shutout.
First on Tuesday, April 4, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Litchfield and silenced the host Purple Panthers 4-0.
Next on Thursday, Highland played host to Jerseyville and muzzled the Panthers 4-0.
Then on Friday, the Bulldogs began the Mater Dei Tournament with a 3-0 shutout of Breese Central.
Finally on Saturday, Highland thumped Father McGivney and now advanced in the winner’s bracket of the Mater Dei Tournament.
The five-game winning streak, which started with a 4-0 victory over host Civic Memorial on March 28, boosted the Bulldogs’ overall record to 8-3. The win over CM coupled with the 4-0 blanking of Jerseyville evened Highland’s Mississippi Valley Conference mark at 2-2.
“We’ve been playing well; that’s five wins in a row with four shutouts,” Highland coach Josh Oswald said. “As long as we don’t let the other team score, we’re going to be okay. The most important number is zero. We’d like to get a few more (goals) but as long as we keep putting zeros up we’ll be fine. We are building up a lot of momentum and we’re playing well, connecting passes. It is fun to watch right now. We’re playing as a team. Everybody is talking and moving off the ball, making the right runs and playing unselfish and making extra passes. Overall I am just really pleased with how we’re playing.”
Highland 6, Father McGivney 1
The Bulldogs took charge of the game from the outset and never looked back en route to outscoring the Griffins 5-0 in the first half. Both teams put in a goal in the second half.
Senior Alisse Koishor, a Kaskaskia College recruit, and sophomore Audrey Wilke led Highland’s attack as each pumped in two goals. Wilke, who notched the game-winning second goal and also dished out two assists, leads the Bulldogs with nine goals while Koishor, who also had one assist, ranks second on the team after scoring all five of her goals this season in the last three games.
Also for Highland, sophomores Katelyn Marti and Megan Ramsey each added one goal, juniors Kallie Painter and Katelyn Wills each had one assist, and goalies Morgan Zobrist, a junior, and Katie Bussett, a senior, each played one half in goal.
Painter ranks first on the Bulldogs with six helpers.
Highland 3, Breese Central 0
Koishor netted a pair of goals, one in each half. She scored the game-winning marker before halftime before she and Wilke each found the back of the net after halftime. Wills assisted on both of Koishor’s tallies while Marti assisted on Wilke’s goal.
Zobrist earned the shutout between the pipes to raise her season total to six.
“We had 90 percent of the possession as Central kind of played a shell and had 10 behind the ball defending the majority of the game,” Oswald said. “I like how we moved off the ball and had some good ideas and we were able to create some chances. We had some good corner services that we couldn’t get on the end of, but overall it was a good team win and our fourth shutout in a row.”
Highland 4, Jerseyville 0
Highland came out aggressive and firing en route to dominating the first half for all four goals and a slew of other quality scoring chances.
Koishor hit the crossbar in the first 30 seconds and about a minute later after only 1:25 had ticked off the game clock, Koishor assisted as Marti lit up the scoreboard with the game’s first goal and her second marker of the season.
A smidgen over three minutes later and just 4:21 into the match, Highland made it 2-0 when Marti fed a beautiful cross to sophomore Jaqlyn Ferguson and Ferguson unleashed a blast into the upper netting for her first goal of the year.
Then with 10:56 remaining in the first half, Painter assisted on Koishor’s first goal this spring after Koishor made a nice move to beat the Jerseyville defender and then used her left foot to boot it past the keeper.
Then with 47 seconds left in the first half, the Bulldogs notched the game’s final goal. Highland’s hard work proved crucial as the Panthers were unable to clear the ball from its own end which eventually allowed freshman Sam Hengehold to get the ball to Wills all alone in front of Jerseyville’s goal. Wills didn’t miss on a golden opportunity as she roofed a rocket for her second goal of the season.
Zobrist picked up the shutout in net.
Highland 4, Litchfield 0
On Tuesday April, 4, Wilke netted a hat trick and Painter scored one goal and dished out a pair of assists.
In addition, Zobrist converted three saves for the shutout and sophomore Megan Ramsey added one helper.
“I thought we played outstanding, other than two breakdowns in the back and had to save one off the goal line,” Oswald said. “That actually was a bit scary because they could have had a 1-0 lead. But not for their goalie making four or five outstanding saves, it could have been more.”
Highland 1, Civic Memorial 0
On Tuesday, March 28, Wilke scored in the first half off a helper from Ramsey and the Bulldogs’ defense and keeper Zobrist made it stand up. Zobrist made four saves to pick up the shutout.
“We really played well and kept their chances to a minimum,” Oswald said. “I would have liked to see find the back of the net a few more times but I was happy with how we played and in getting a shutout.”
Comments