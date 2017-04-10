Bulldogs net wins over Eagles, Comets

The Highland High School boys tennis team bounced back from a tough 0-9 loss to Jerseyville on Tuesday, April 4 to sweep Civic Memorial 9-0 on Thursday and then dispatch of Greenville 7-2 on Friday.
“Steady depth of the lineup showed through in these matches and gave us a boost after the tough Jerseyville shutout loss,” Highland coach Matt Pellock said. “We had some good singles play from Dylan (Bargetzi) against Greenville. After dropping a close second set, he was able to stay up and play his best tennis in the tiebreaker, and that will go a long way in his later matches where he faces those potential momentum shifts.”
Against the CM Eagles, Highland won all nine matches in straight sets.
Winning the six singles matches in convincing fashion for the Bulldogs were Nathaniel English (6-4, 6-3), Dylan Bargetzi (6-1, 6-0), Andrew Roach (6-1, 6-3), Montana Gilbert (6-0, 6-0), Tyler Baublitz (6-0, 6-0) and Ben Thomae (6-0, 6-2).
Highland’s dominant doubles victories came from the top-seeded tandem of English and Roach (6-1, 6-0), the second-seeded duo of Bargetzi and Gilbert (6-0, 6-1) and Baublitz and Thomae (6-0, 6-1).
Against Greenville, the Bulldogs won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.
In their seven match wins, Highland only dropped one set.
Victorious in singles for the Bulldogs were Bargetzi (6-3, 4-6, 10-3), Roach (6-2, 6-3), Gilbert (6-1, 6-0), Baublitz (6-0, 6-0), Thomae (6-2, 6-1).
Highland’s successful doubles duos were Bargetzi and Gilbert (6-2, 6-2) and Baublitz and Thomae (6-0, 6-2).
