Hartlieb has successful first two outings in Class A

Highland native Geoff Hartlieb has had two successful pitching appearances for the West Virginia Power, a Class A minor-league affiliate for the Pittsburgh Pirates located in Charleston, W.Va.
In his two relief outings for the Power, Hartlieb fired 4 2/3 scoreless innings and permitted just one hit while walking two and logging four strikeouts.
The 6-foot-6 hard-throwing right-hander said he expects to make his next appearance when his West Virginia Power host Asheville Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
“So far so good,” said Hartlieb, who was a Highland High School graduate. “I’ve been fortunate enough to get away with a few misses in the top of the zone and have been able to locate my pitches well thus far. I am slated to be hot again on Thursday night, which will be cool because my dad and a few family friends will be coming to see the game.”
Hartlieb said during his first outing last week it was freezing cold, and in fact, was barely over freezing when he entered the game.
“It was not ideal to pitch in but I had done it before when I was at Lindenwood (University in St. Charles, Mo.),” he said. “It wasn’t a very fun outing but I got the job done.”
Hartlieb said his second Monday night’s stint on the bump was much better as his fastball was clocked in the 94-97 mph range and even touched 98 once. He was able to induce a double-play ball and then retired the side in order over his next two innings.
“The atmosphere was fun and I really enjoy playing here at this park,” Hartlieb said. “I knew a few of the guys from last year but a lot of them are new faces. We’ve been struggling to put up Ws so far but I feel like I’ve molded well with the team in general, especially our bullpen guys. The transition from rookie ball to spring training to full season baseball has been fun and exciting so far. The park can hold a decent crowd and the fans get into it also, so I have no complaints. I am looking forward to getting back on the bump.”
During the 2016 season, Hartlieb was with the Bristol Pirates, a rookie-level affiliate located in Bristol, Va. which competes in the Appalachian League.
For the Bristol Pirates in 2016, Hartlieb went 4-1 with 28 strikeouts and a 4.44 ERA in 26 1/3 innings spanning 16 games.
Hartlieb was drafted in the June 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft for the second straight year, this time by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 885th selection in the 29th round.
That selection for Hartlieb was an eight-round improvement from June 2015 when the right-hander was drafted by the New York Mets in the 37th round with the 1,109th pick.
Hartlieb was originally drafted by the Mets upon completion of his second year of baseball at Lindenwood University (St. Charles, Mo.) after transferring from playing basketball his freshman year at Quincy University.
