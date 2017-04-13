HHS wins first two MVC games to match best start at 11-0

The Highland High School softball team tied the school record for best start to the season at 11-0 after the Lady Bulldogs opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with back-to-back road wins in as many days.
First on Tuesday, April 11, Highland traveled to Waterloo and handily won the battle of the Bulldogs by the count of 10-4.
Twenty four hours later, HHS traveled to Mascoutah and edged the host Indians 4-2.
The victory over Mascoutah was the Bulldogs’ 11th in a row and matched the 2010 squad for best start to a season in school history. The 2010 team holds the record for most wins in a single season after finishing 28-5.
“Everyone on this team can hit the ball and we are playing as a team,” said Highland first baseman Hannah Miener, who leads the team in batting average (.513), doubles (five) and runs (15), is tied for the team lead in RBIs (15), and also has hit two home runs. “Someone might not have the best game but another player steps up and picks them up. That’s what a team is about. We have Coach Greg (Exton) in the dugout with us. He’s fighting and we’re fighting right alongside him.”
Highland (11-0, 2-0 MVC) had a chance to stand alone in the history books with its 12th straight victory to begin the season when the Bulldogs traveled to Gillespie (12-2) Thursday.
“Starting 11-0 feels good and just puts a bigger target on our back to keep it going,” said Highland junior right fielder Addison Rinderer, who shares the top spot in RBIs (12) with Miener and also has two homers, two triples, two doubles and eight runs. “This 11-0 start is definitely a team effort. When other people aren’t hitting one game, people who didn’t hit the last game step up so we are definitely working as a team and gelling.”
Sophomore shortstop Lily Garbett powered up to hit three roundtrippers in the two wins over Waterloo and Mascoutah to take the team lead, while she also raised her batting average to .395, her run total to 13 and her RBI count to seven.
“We are 10-0 by staying humble and working our tails off in practice,” Garbett said. “This is the season we can go so far with the mentality we have right now. I couldn’t be any prouder of my team.”
Highland 4, Mascoutah 2
In a well-pitched game, Highland built a 2-0 through four innings of play.
In the second, Garbett, who went a perfect 3-for-3 for the second straight game, cracked a one-out single and senior second baseman Peyton Holzinger sliced a double the opposite way to right field to chase Garbett all the way around to score the game’s first run.
In the fourth, Garbett crushed a leadoff 1-0 pitch for a home run to give the Bulldogs their two-run lead.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth when Kayla Rudolphi hit a two-run homer to tie the game.
Highland responded right away with a clinching two-run top of the seventh.
Rinderer reached on an error to lead off and then after junior left fielder Kourtney Zobrist walked, Miener, who collected two hits, slugged a double to left to drive in Rinderer with the go-ahead run. Zobrist also came around to score due to an accompanying error on the play.
“It was a great game and we just stayed up through it all,” Garbett said. “We never gave up even when that girl hit the two-run homer. All we were thinking was that we have got to hit to win and that’s exactly what we did. No pouting in our dugout even if things don’t go the way we want them to. We always find a way.”
Junior right-hander Kirsten Plocher earned the win. She threw all seven innings and allowed two runs, five hits and four walks while chalking up nine strikeouts. Plocher is 6-0 with a 1.91 ERA.
Highland 10, Waterloo 4
Highland amassed 11 hits, with four of them hit so hard that they left the yard.
HHS also didn’t commit a single error in the field while Waterloo committed three defensive blunders.
Garbett, Miener and Rinderer pounded out multiple-hit games to spearhead the attack.
Garbett reached base all four times after going a perfect 3-for-3 with two home runs, one walk, three RBIs and four runs scored.
“It felt so good,” Garbett said. “The past few games I was in a little slump and I was not doing the part I usually do offensively, so getting those two homers today was big for my team. I was not going to let them down any longer. Also, the dingers felt awesome. I just saw the ball all the way in and let my body do the rest of it.”
Miener went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, one RBI and two runs while Rinderer banged out two hits, highlighted by a homer.
“I practiced a lot in the winter to get ready for this season because I knew I had to be on,” Rinderer said. “And it’s finally showing and it feels really good.”
Senior lefty Aubrey Hacke went the distance to earn the win and up her flawless record to 5-0. She cruised through the first five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits. But Hacke ran into trouble in the sixth and gave up three hits, the final one being a three-run homer by Hannah King that cut Highland’s six-run lead in half to 7-4.
Hacke’s final line was four earned runs, six hits, four walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Lindsey Merritt took the defeat for Waterloo after being roughed up for 10 runs (seven earned0 on 11 hits and two walks in six innings.
Waterloo took its only lead in the bottom of the first inning on Ashley Reeder’s two-out RBI single to left field.
But it was short-lived as Highland got the equalizer in the top of the second on Garbett’s first homerlong on a 2-2 count.
HHS then took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the third as Rinderer and Miener pummeled back-to-back two-out solo shots to center field.
“We got down in the first inning and we came in the dugout and said this game is weird and we can’t do what we did last year, but we need to start hitting,” Rinderer said. “Sure enough, we started hitting and we kept going from there.”
Highland kept hitting and increasing its lead after also scoring twice in each of the fourth and sixth frames.
In the fourth, Hacke drew a leadoff walk and Garbett followed with her second long fly ball of the game and season, this time to left to extended HHS’ advantage to 5-1.
In the sixth, Garbett led off with a walk and Sullens hit a one-out double to left before both came home to score on an error to push the lead to 7-1.
After Waterloo cut the deficit in half on King’s three-run homer in the bottom half, Highland answered all three runs with a three-run top of the seventh.
Miener smacked a leadoff double and later scored on a wild pitch. Also in the at-bat, Hacke sliced a run-scoring single the opposite way to left, and Garbett singled and later scored on an error.
