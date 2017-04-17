HHS stays hot, runs unbeaten streak to seven games

The Highland High School girls soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to seven games after following up a 1-1 tie at Waterloo on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over host Mater Dei on Saturday afternoon to win the championship of the Mater Dei Tournament.
The seven-game unbeaten stretch has boosted Highland’s overall ledger to an impressive 9-3-1. The tie with Waterloo kept HHS’ Mississippi Valley Conference record even at 2-2-1.
The Bulldogs should have been able to keep the unbeaten streak going when they traveled to Jerseyville on Tuesday.
Highland 1, Mater Dei 0
Just past the halfway point of the second half, Highland broke through to break up the scoreless draw. The Bulldogs connected some passes and played a long ball on the ground to senior Alisse Koishor’s feet and she slid a little through pass over to sophomore Audrey Wilke, who beat her defender before using her left foot to finish for the game-winning goal and raise her team-leading season total to 10. The assist was Koishor’s fourth of the season.
Highland dominated in terms of chances. Mater Dei goalkeeper Quinn Cutler racked up 17 saves while Highland junior goalie Morgan Zobrist made five saves en route to converting her seventh shutout of the spring.
“The defense played well, limiting their chances and Morgan came out and stopped two chances from happening,” Bulldogs coach Josh Oswald said. “We moved the ball really well, especially in the first half against the wind. The wind was a big factor. Their goalie made a couple of nice saves but overall it was just another great team win.”
In pool play earlier in the tournament, Highland defeated Breese Central 3-0 on Friday, April 7 before going on to romp 6-1 over Father McGivney, on Saturday, April 8.
Highland 1, Waterloo 1
Oswald was not happy with the way his team played in the first half and Waterloo (5-3-4 overall, 4-1-1 MVC) actually took the lead on a first-half on a goal from Mollie Zeisset.
But Highland responded better after the halftime break and notched the equalizer. Koishor was dragged down in the box and a penalty kick was awarded to HHS. Junior Kallie Painter was selected as the player to take the PK. Painter did not miss on the golden opportunity as her high blast to the left found the back of the net to pull Highland even. It was Painter’s third goal of the year.
Zobrist had three saves for Highland.
“They were simply out-hustling and outworking us and they got a long-lofted goal from far out at a weird angle and we were down 1-0 at the half,” Oswald said. “We came out in the second half with more intensity. Kate Marti played a ball through the box that Audrey (Wilke) just missed and Alisse (Koishor) was able to get to. Alisse got taken out and we got the PK and Kallie finished that for the 1-1 tie.
“A loss would have hurt a lot more. The tie keeps the unbeaten streak going and now we got a chance to keep it going.”
Highland also hit the bottom of the crossbar on a ball in the box and Waterloo’s goalie got just enough of it to keep it out. Outside of that, there weren’t a whole lot of quality chances for either team
Comments