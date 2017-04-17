Bulldogs win at Busch Stadium to snap three-game skid

The Highland, High School baseball team snapped a three-game losing skid with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Windsor High School (Imperial, Mo.) on Saturday morning at Busch Stadium, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Prior to the win, the Bulldogs endured a three-game losing streak after falling 1-0 to host Waterloo on Tuesday, April 11, 5-3 to visiting Mascoutah on Wednesday, April 12, and 5-3 to visiting O’Fallon on Friday.
Highland (9-4 overall, 0-2 Mississippi Valley Conference), which is coached by veteran Joel Hawkins, traveled to Civic Memorial on Monday before traveling to Triad on Wednesday.
Highland 7, Windsor (Imperial, Mo.) 1
The Bulldogs never trailed after grabbing an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before going on to take complete control with a three-run fifth, followed by a two-run sixth, and then closing it out with a single tally in the seventh.
The Owls (2-9) got their only run in the bottom of the fifth.
Dustin Phelps scored his first win of the season on the bump after allowing just one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Phelps (1-0) showed he can work out of trouble as he was able to limit the damage after giving up four hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Elliott Prott shut out Windsor on one base on balls over the final 2 1/3 innings to record his second save of the season. Prott struck out three.
Offensively, center fielder Garrett Marti led the way after going a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run, one walk, three runs driven in and two runs scored.
Marti provided the game’s biggest blow as he walloped a three-run home run in the fifth to bust the game wide open by extending Highland’s lead from one run to 4-0.
Contributing one hit and one RBI each for the Bulldogs were Prott (triple), Jake Ramsey (double), Jacob Willis and Michael Riffel.
In addition, Jonathan Dickman and Robert Sigman each added one hit and one run scored.
O’Fallon 5, Highland 3
Highland was competitive with one of the state’s top teams but the Bulldogs could not deny the Panthers (18-1) from reeling off their 16th win in a row.
The Bulldogs jumped out on top early with a two-run bottom of the first. Brock Troxell hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a sacrifice by Dickman, and came around to score on Connor Pinsker’s RBI single. Pinsker later scored on an error to put his team on top 2-0.
But O’Fallon wasted no time getting even with a two-run top of the second. The Panthers then took the lead for good with a single run in the fourth.
After Highland stranded the bases loaded in the home half of the sixth, the biggest blow of the game came in the top of the seventh.
The Bulldogs committed a costly error and then O’Fallon’s Brayden Arnold gave his team some breathing room when he belted a two-run home run to push the Panthers’ advantage up to 5-2.
The Bulldogs got one run back as Troxell got his second hit of the game and later came around to score on Marti’s RBI single.
But it was not enough to derail the Panthers’ bid for their 16th consecutive victory.
Ramsey was pinned with his first loss of the season after allowing three earned runs on five walks and two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Ramsey (2-1) fanned one.
Left-hander Robert Sigman was charged with two unearned runs on the seventh-inning homer. He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out one in 3 1/3 innings of relief work. Sigman still has not surrendered an earned run in 11 2/3 innings this spring.
Mascoutah 5, Highland 3
The Bulldogs dug themselves a 5-1 hole and could not climb all the way of it. Therefore, Highland dropped back-to-back games to open the conference schedule and dug itself an early hole in the chase for the MVC championship at 0-2.
HHS left-hander Payne Waldmann cruised the first two innings but a inning-opening two-base error on a bunt opened the door for Mascoutah (13-2, 2-0) to rally for a three-run frame.
Austin Wombacher followed with a perfect bunt single down the third-base line to put runners on the corners. Next, Anthony Moll lined a RBI single to left to open the scoring. After the first out, Noah Blakely hit a single to plate Wombacher. Then after the second out, Sam Scott drove in Moll with a single to left for a 3-0 advantage.
Highland got one back in the bottom half. Evan Herman singled to left with one out, went from first to third on a pitcher’s errant pickoff throw, and scored on Troxell’s RBI ground out to first base.
In the fourth, the Indians tacked on a pair of runs to increase their lead to 5-1 on Michael Chaffin two-out two-run double to score Jaydon Stewart (single) and Moll (single).
The Bulldogs answered again in the home half, this time with two of its own on back-to-back run-scoring singles by Prott and Herman. Prott’s base hit drove home Willis (single) while Herman’s single scored Dylan Knebel (single).
But that would be all the runs Highland could muster as the Bulldogs ended up stranding seven baserunners for the game.
Waldmann (3-1) was charged with his first loss of the season after giving up five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Sigman was very effective as he finished the game with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.
Mascoutah lefty Logan Bibb (5-0) received the win after scattering nine hits and allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out six in six innings. Also for the Indians, Blakely recorded the save after pitching a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts.
Waterloo 1, Highland 0
In a pitcher’s duel in which both teams were shut out through 6 1/2 innings, it was Highland that blinked first as Waterloo (12-2, 2-0) finally broke up the scoreless draw to win the game on Tyson Roedl’s walk-off two-out RBI single to score Ian Hughes.
Roedl led all hitters after going 2-for-2 with a walk.
Erik Kaiser was the winning pitcher after going the distance and blanking HHS on three hits. He did walk six but struck out eight.
Troxell, Willis and Dickman each managed one hit, while Troxell (two) and Willis (one) also combined for half of Highland’s six walks.
Pinsker did not deserve to lose after surrendering just one run, five hits and one walk while fanning six. Pinsker has been a hard-luck pitcher in his four starts this spring as he fell to 0-2 with two no-decisions despite boasting a 2.40 ERA in a total of 23 1/3 innings. The Waterloo loss was Pinsker’s second 1-0 defeat this spring.
