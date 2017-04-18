Bulldogs earn second place at Roxana Relays

The Highland High School boys track and field team earned a strong second-place showing at the Roxana Relays on Monday, April 17.
Highland’s Mississippi Valley Conference foe Jerseyville shaded the Bulldogs, 98-86, to win the overall team title. Host Roxana came in third with 65 team points, Civic Memorial wound up fourth at 46 and East Alton-Wood River wrapped up the field with 37 team points.
Highland captured first place in three events.
Senior Jacob Plocher set the fastest pace in the 3,200-meter run with a winning eight-lap time of 10:09.30.
The Bulldogs’ 4 x 100-meter relay team was also crowned the meet champion after all-junior quartet of Mason Geiger, Sebastian Wolf, Ivan Orozco and Chase DeProw laid down the victorious time of 45.10 to eclipse the runner-up time (45.08) posted by host Roxana by 0.70 of a second.
Highland’s 4 x 100 shuttle hurdle relay team also notched the fastest time of 1:04.30 to edge out Roxana’s second-place time (1:04.90) by 0.60 of a second.
Highland also accomplished seven second-place finishes, with four of them coming in relay races.
In individual events, Wolf raced to second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.49 seconds, while sophomore Sam LaPorta finished second in the discus with a distance of 124 feet, 1 inch, and senior Brendan Schrage was second only to Plocher in the ,3200 with a time of 10:59.90.
The Bulldogs’ runner-up efforts in the relays came from the all-junior 4 x 200 squad of Geiger, Wolf, Orozco and Noah Schmitt with a team time of 1:34.80; the 4 x 400 group of sophomore Isaac Jones, Wolf, Schmitt and senior Grant Thole with a combined time of 3:38.10; the 4 x sprint medley relay quartet of Geiger (100), DeProw (100), Orozco (200) and Thole (400) with an overall time of 1:41.10; and the distance medley relay crew of freshman Brylee Portell (1,200), senior Bryce Sexton (400), senior Tyler Higgins (800) and Plocher (1,600) with group time of 11:31.20.
Highland also had the following individuals place in their respective events: LaPorta, third in the shot put (40-6.5); the 4 x 800 relay team of Sexton, sophomore Ben Wille, senior Gabe Sherill and junior Wes McMillen, third place (9:05.10); freshman Connor Sands, fourth place in the triple jump (35-11.50); LaPorta, fifth place in the 11 hurdles (17.96); freshman Austin Roach, sixth place in the 110 hurdles (18.01); senior Jacob White, seventh place in the discus (89-07); Thole, eighth place in the 100 (12.09); and Roach, eighth place in the triple jump (33-7).
