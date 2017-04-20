Lady Bulldogs place third at Roxana Relays

The Highland High School girls track and field finished in third place at the Roxana Relays held Monday, April 17 at Roxana High School.
Mascoutah ran away with the team title with a final score of 104 points, which was 24.5 points to the good of second-place Jerseyville. Highland totaled 50 points to edge out Civic Memorial’s 47 for third place.
Rounding out the meet were East Alton-Wood River (27.5) and host Roxana (25).
The Lady Bulldogs captured first place in three events, all of which came in the field events. Senior Polly Czar and sophomore Abby Beyer each won a throwing event and also finished third in the other respective event in which her teammate was victorious.
Czar was the champion in the shot put with a season-best distance of 35 feet, 6.50 inches to best runner-up Allie Troeckler of CM’s personal-record throw of 33-1. The senior also finished third in the discus with a mark of 88-8.
Beyer was the best in the discus with a throw of 92-7 to beat out Jenna Rudd of Roxana’s PR mark (91-10) by nine inches. The sophomore also took third in the shot put (29-0).
In addition, senior Ariel Smock took top honors in the triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 11 inches to better the runner-up jump of CM’s Moncia Baker (29-7).
Also placing for Highland at Roxana were: the sprint medley relay team of Reese Tackett, Smock, Rece Portell and Alyssa Freimann, second place (1:55.70); the distance medley relay team of Freimann, Allie Kramer, Mackenzie Schoeck and Portell, third place (15:22.40); the 4 x 200 relay team of Leah Sutton, Smock, Whitney Roberts and Taylor Braswell, fourth place (2:02.30); the 4 x 400 relay team of Kramer, Scheock, Braswell and Makenna Scholl, fourth place (4:46.70); Tackett, fifth place in the 100-meter dash (14.59); and the 4 x 100 relay team of Leah Sutton, Claire Friederich, Roberts and Kelsey Tetreau, fifth place (57.30).
Mascoutah Invitational
At the Mascoutah invite on Wednesday, April 19, Czar again posted the best finishes for the Bulldogs with a third place in the shot put with a distance of 34-10.75 and third place in the discus with a mark of 93-2.
Also placing for the Bulldogs at Mascoutah were: the 4 x 200 relay team of Sutton, Smock, Tetreau and Friederich, sixth place, sixth place (1:59.50); the 4 x 400 relay team of Freimann, Wiegman, Portell and Kramer, seventh place (4:45.31); Freimann, eighth place in the 800 (2:38.75); and the 4 x 100 relay team of Sutton, Smock, Braswell and Tackett, eighth place (56.91).
Freeburg Invitational
At the Freeburg invite on Tuesday, April 11, Czar again posted Highland’s top finish after attaining a second place in the shot put out of 21 throwers with a heave of 33-11.
Beyer and Czar both placed in the discus out of 22 throwers, with Beyer taking third with a fling of 98-11 and Czar right behind her in fourth with a mark of 97-4.
Portell scored a fourth place out of 20 competitors in the 800-meter runs after laying down a quality time of 2:27.35.
Additionally, Smock wound up eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-4.50 and the 4 x 200 relay team of Sutton, Schoeck, Smock and Tackett, eighth place (2:00.68).
