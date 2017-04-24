Hartlieb earns first win for Class A West Viriginia Power

Highland native Geoff Hartlieb pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win for the West Virginia Power, the Class A minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 12-1 victory over the Lakewood BlueClaws at the Power’s home ballpark of Appalachian Power Park on Sunday, April 23 in Charleston, W. VA.
Hartlieb blanked Lakewood in the fifth and sixth frames on two hits and walked none while striking out one. Overall, the Highland High School graduate lowered his ERA to 1.04 after only surrendering one earned run, five hits and two walks while punching out five in 8 2/3 innings of work.
“Thankfully, I was in a position to get the win today,” Hartlieb said. “I didn’t feel like I had my best two-seam (fastball) today but I managed to get by with it, and get by with my four-seam (fastball) as well with a little help from my off-speed pitches. This BlueClaws team was a less free-swinging team than the last few outings I’ve had so having strike one in most at-bats was huge for me.”
Recording his first win on April 23 also held some extra meaning for Hartlieb as his mother, Wendy Hartlieb, died on April 23, 2015 after a battle with cancer.
“My teammates found out that today was the anniversary of my mother’s passing and were pretty cool about it,” he said. “They just wanted to help out and embraced me after the game. All together, it ended up being a good day in the end and I got a win for her. I pitched at Lindenwood one year ago today also, so I was pretty much ready for any emotions I may have going into the day.”
w
Comments