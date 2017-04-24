Lady Bulldogs run unbeaten streak to 10 games

The Highland High School girls soccer team went 2-0-1 this past week to run its unbeaten streak to 10 games at 8-0-2, seven via shutout.
First on Tuesday, April 18, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Jerseyville and muzzled the Panthers 2-0 to pull off the season sweep.
Next on Thursday, Highland traveled to Breese and shut out Mater Dei 2-0. It was the second time the Bulldogs have blanked the Knights in a six-day span.
Finally on Saturday, Highland and and Wesclin played to a 0-0 draw at Mater Dei.
The 10-game unbeaten streak has boosted the Bulldogs’ overall record to 11-3-2. The victory over Jerseyville lifted Highland’s Mississippi Valley Conference mark to 3-2-1.
The Bulldogs have posted 10 shutouts this season, with junior goalkeeper Morgan Zobrist collecting all 10 of them between the pipes.
Zobrist’s defense has also been instrumental.
“Abby Melosi and Rachel Miller have been outstanding as our center backs all season long and have just been playing great as a unit,” Highland coach Josh Oswald said. “Jaqlyn Ferguson, Megan Rapien, Megan Ramsey and Jaida Duncan have all done a phenomenal job as wing backs. Not only defending, but they have been getting us started in the attack, whether they are targeting our strikers or becoming a square option for Ashlyn DeLuca or making some overlapping runs.
“The defense as a unit has just been outstanding.”
Highland 0, Wesclin 0
In a good back-and-forth game, Wesclin came out with high pressure before the Bulldogs finally settled down a bt and played much better in the second half.
Zobrist made two big saves to preserve the scoreless deadlock for Highland. One of her clutch stops was on a ball above her head in the top corner and the other was a great diving save in which she didn’t even give up a rebound.
While the Bulldogs improved to 11-3-2, Wesclin boosted its record to 11-4-1.
Highland 2, Mater Dei 0
Audrey Wilke scored both goals in the first 40 minutes with Kallie Painter assisting on both of them. Wilke raised her team-leading total to a dozen markers and Painter increased her team-high assist total to eight.
For Highland, Zobrist turned away all three Mater Dei shots on goal while Quinn Cutler had five saves for the Knights.
“I thought our possession was outstanding and we had some good ideas with the ball today,” Oswald said. “We played simple and just kept Mater Dei from controlling the ball which limited their chances. It was a great game all around from our goalie to defense to offense.”
Both of the Bulldogs’ goals came on set pieces. Painter served a free kick and a corner kick and Wilke was able to get on the end of both, one for a great head-ball goal and the other a little flick with her foot.
Highland 2, Jerseyville 0
Judging by the amount of pressure and scoring chances, the score could have been much more lopsided in the Bulldogs favor. While Zobrist stopped all of the Panthers’ three shots on goal, Jerseyville goalie Nicole Maag was bombarded with a continuous pressure and shots. Maag was forced to make 28 saves in order to even keep her team in the game.
Alisse Koishor netted both goals, one in each half, to lift her goal total to seven, which is good enough for second best on the squad. She scored in the first half off a throw-in from Ramsey. On the second goal, Wilke sent a cross through the middle of the box to Koishor, who beat the keeper to it and touched it past her and into the back of the net.
Comments