Bulldogs go 2-1-1, improve to 11-5-1 on the season

The Highland baseball Bulldogs posted a 2-1-1 record last week to improve to 11-5-1 overall.
First on Monday, Apirl 17, Highland traveled to Bethalto and defeated the Civic Memorial Eagles 5-1 to score its first Mississippi Valley Conference win of the season.
Next on Thursday, the Bulldogs traveled to Greenville and ended up in a 7-7 tie with the Comets.
Finally on Friday at Glik Park, Highland played host to Alton and shot down the Redbirds 6-1.
Highland 6, Alton 1
Thanks in large part to the pitching tandem of starter Jake Ramsey and reliever Robert Sigman, the Bulldogs helped the Redbirds strand seven runners on base on a soggy day at Glik Park.
Ramsey (3-1) battled to surrender just one earned run despite allowing five hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
Sigman worked a scoreless final 2 2/3 innings, yielding only one hit while striking out two to earn his second save.
Offensively, Elliott Prott, Connor Pinsker Jacob Willis all collected two hits apiece.
Highland was able to break through with three runs after Redbird starter Adam Stilts retired the first two batters in the third inning.
With two outs, Pinsker, Willis and Dylan Knebel swatted successive singles that found holes in the Redbird defense, with Knebel’s base hit driving in Pinsker with the game’s first run.
Alton reliever Michael Reeder took the mound with runners on first and third. Highland pulled off a double steal, with Knebel stealing second and Willis swiping home plate to make it 2-0.
Prott followed by hitting a single to center to bring Knebel around to score for a three-run advantage.
Highland got a fortuitous run in the fourth as Evan Herman reached on a leadoff error and then later scored on another error to nudge HHS’ lead to 4-0.
Alton had a chance to really cut into the Bulldogs’ lead in the top of the fifth inning but the Redbirds were only able to come away with a single run.
Three consecutive singles by Tyler Moxey, Steven Nguyen and Steven Pattan (bunt) set the table for Alton. Moxey then scored on single by Caden Akal. But then with the bases still loaded and one out, Brandon Droste slapped a sharp single to Highland second baseman Brock Troxell, who scooped it up and started a rally-killing 4-6-3 (Troxell-Willis-Pinsker) double play.
The Redbirds also stranded two runners on base in both the third and fourth innings.
Highland pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth to complete the scoring. Willis singled and Knebel walked to lead off the inning. Willis later scored on a wild pitch and Knebel touched home plate with the help of an error.
Highland 7, Greenville 7
Highland trailed 7-5 heading into its last at-bat in the top of the seventh, but the Bulldogs rallied to tie it and send the game into extra inning on RBI singles by Pinsker and Marti.
The game would be called in the top of the ninth due to darkness.
Highland pounded out 12 hits. Marti, Willis, and Troxell each providing multiple hits while Pinsker, Troxell, Prott, Marti, and Willis all drove in one run apiece.
The Bulldogs also drew nine walks but ended up leaving 13 runners stranded on base. Drawing multiple walks for Highland were Prott (three), Troxell (two) and Herman (two).
Triad 9, Highland 7
The Bulldogs carried a 7-4 lead before the Knights rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by John McGee’s dramatic walk-off two-run home run.
Triad doubled up Highland in hits for the game at 12-6.
For the Knights, Ethan Gratton topped all hitters after going 3-for-4 while Josh Messenbrink, Mack Langdon and McKee all contributed two hits apiece.
Langdon also doubled once, drove in three, walked once and scored once. Messenbrink also walked twice and scored a game-best three runs and Gratton also knocked in one and scored two runs.
Marti and Pinsker each had two hits to pace Highland’s offense. Marti also stole three bases, walked once and scored twice. Willis also supplied one hit, one RBI, one walk and two runs.
Sigman suffered the defeat on the mound for the Bulldogs after getting roughed up for six runs (five earned) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Both teams were leaky in the field with three errors each.
Highland 5, Civic Memorial 1
The Bulldogs took full advantage of a leaky Civic Memorial defense that committed three costly errors that led to three unearned runs to help end CM’s five-game winning streak and betray a good complete-game effort by CM pitcher Geoffrey Withers.
The bulk of Highland’s damage was done in the top of the third inning when the Bulldogs scored four times, with three of the runs being unearned and coming with two outs.
With one out, Highland’s Evan Herman, Brock Troxell and Jonathan Dickman swatted three straight singles to allow Herman to cross home plate with the game’s first run.
After smacking the RBI single, Dickman was thrown out by CM catcher Konnar Loewen while attempting to steal second base, for the second out of the inning.
After a walk to Connor Pinsker, CM third baseman Bryce Zupan bobbled a ground ball off the bat of Garrett Marti, allowing Troxell to score and make it 2-0.
A wild pitch allowed Pinsker and Troxell to move up a base. The inning then appeared to be over on a ground ball off the bat of Jacob Willis to second baseman Jaxsen Helmkamp. But Helmkamp’s throw to first base sailed high, allowing both Pinsker and Marti to come home to score.
Highland tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth to nudge its advantage to 5-0 on a run-scoring single by Willis to plate Dickman (single).
The Eagles scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brandon Hampton led off with a single and it was followed by base hits by Helmkamp and Corey Price.
That’s all the offense CM was able to muster against Highland crafty left-hander Connor Pinsker, who kept Eagle hitters off balance. Pinsker (1-2) was spot-on with his control and mixed in an effective slow curve ball down in the strike zone. He also completed the game, allowing just one earned run six hits, while striking out two and walking only one to lower his season ERA to 2.08.
