Hacke nearly perfect, hurls second straight no-hitter

After hurling a one-hitter and a no-hitter in her past two games, the only question was what would Highland senior ace Aubrey Hacke do for an encore at Jerseyville on Monday, April 24 ?
Somehow, Hacke managed to be even better for the third consecutive outing. She was perfect on the day as she did not allow a hit or a walk and came within a single batter of a perfect game. The only batter to reach base safely against the hard-throwing lefty was when the ball got away from her catcher on a strikeout.
But Hacke still achieved an extremely rare feat with back-to-back no-hitters as the Lady Bulldogs declawed the host Jerseyville Panthers 10-0 in five innings to keep Highland’s area-best perfect record intact at 16-0, which includes a 5-0 mark at the halfway point of the Mississippi Valley Conference season.
Hacke, who hiked her unblemished record to 9-0 and plummeted her ERA to 1.26, has not surrendered a hit in 17 innings since the first inning of an 11-0 home win over Civic Memorial on April 17. Two days later, the Division I University of Nebraska Omaha recruit followed that up with a no-hitter in a 1-0 home victory over Triad.
Hacke, who has not yielded a run in 21 innings, has only allowed 11 earned runs, 29 hits and 18 walks while striking out 64 in 61 1/3 innings this spring.
“Honestly, it was a very calm finish,” she said. “It seems like we really just came go play a good, solid game and get the job done which is what we did. Offensively, we broke it open in the second inning which always changes the tone of the game. It takes the pressure off myself as a pitcher and the defense. I think my success today was really attested to my pitch location and execution. It was a fun game, especially now that we have beaten every team in the conference. Time to do it again.”
Hacke struck out seven and the only batter to get on base was Bethany Muenstermann, who currently carries an area-best .701 batting average. With two outs in the fourth inning after Hacke had retired the game’s first 11 batters, two of the area’s best squared off. They engaged in a 10-pitch battle — with Muenstermann fouling off four consecutive 3-2 pitches — before Hacke ended the epic showdown by striking her out on a high-rise ball.
But the high pitch that would have been called a ball got away from HHS’ reliable junior catcher Lauren Baer to allow Muenstermann to reach safely and put an end to the perfect game.
Hacke still became the first pitcher to strike Muenstermann out in her 75th at-bat of the season and went on to sit down the.
“You always want to get the best hitter out,” Hacke said. “It was a battle. She’s a great hitter and she never gives up. She never swings through any balls. Everything you throw, she’s probably going to make contact.”
At the dish, sophomore shortstop Lily Garbett showed the way after going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Garbett lifted her batting average to .407.
Supplying two hits apiece were Hacke, junior right fielder Addison Rinderer and senior second baseman Peyton Holzinger.
In addition, Hacke, Rinderer and senior first baseman Hannah Miener, a Danville College pledge, all joined Garbett with two RBIs each.
After getting one run in the first on Garbett’s two-out RBI single to score Rinderer (single), Highland broke the game open with an eight-run eruption in the second inning.
In the second, the Bulldogs paraded 12 hitters to the plate.
Rinderer, who raised her batting average to .426 and now leads the team with 18 RBIs, really ignited the inning with a two-run single to center field. Two batters later, Miener, who leads the team with a .474 average, lashed a two-run triple to plate Rinderer and junior left fielder Kourtney Zobrist (walk) to extend the lead to 5-0.
After Garbett hit a single to drive home Miener and Baer followed with a single of her own, Hacke struck a two-run triple to center. Holzinger then capped off the huge inning with a run-scoring single to center and the lead swelled to 9-0.
In the fourth, Garbett doubled with one out and then scored on a double steal to make it 10-0 and make the game be stopped due to the 10-run mercy rule after Jerseyville batted in the bottom of the fifth.
