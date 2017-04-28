4 x 800 relay team, throwers lead HHS at Madison County meet

The Highland High School girls track and field team was led by its 4 x 800-meter relay team and throwers Polly Czar and Abby Beyer at the Madison County Championships Tuesday, April 25 at Granite City High School.
The Lady Bulldogs’ best finish came from their 4 x 800-meter relay team with a second-place showing. The quartet consisted of juniors Rece Portell (2:48.097), Alyssa Freimann (2:42.986) and Breann Wernle (2:45.082), as well as senior Sarah Beth Wiegman (2:33.137), who teamed up to post a runner-up time of 10:49.31.
Highland also scored well in the field throwing events. Senior Polly Czar garnered a medal in both throws after taking third in the shot put with a mark of 34 feet, 8.50 inches and placing fifth in the discus with a distance of 94 feet, 4 inches. Sophomore Abby Beyer wound up third in the discus with a personal-record throw of 102 feet, 7 inches, besting her previous PR by 2.5 inches on April 4 at Highland High School.
Also placing in the top six a respective event were: Portell, fourth place in the 800 (2:43.65); the 4 x 400 relay team of Portell, sophomore Mackenzie Schoeck, Freimann and Wiegman, fifth place (4:33.39); senior Ariel Smock, sixth place in the triple jump (28-3); sophomore Kelsey Tetreau, sixth place in the 300 hurdles (56.71); the 4 x 100 relay team of junior Leah Sutton, Smock, Schoeck and freshman Reese Tackett, sixth place (56.14); and the 4 x 4 200 relay team of Sutton, Smock, sophomore Claire Friederich and Tackett, sixth place (2:01.00);
