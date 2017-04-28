Plocher paces Bulldogs at Madison County Championships

Highland senior distance runner Jacob Plocher garnered a second place in the 3,200-meter run to record the track and field team’s best finish at the Madison County Championships Tuesday, April 25 at Granite City High School.
Plocher, a Class 2A state qualifier in the event a year ago, clocked an eight-lap time of 10:16.04, which was 6.76 seconds behind event champion Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City’s winning time of 10:09.28 and comfortably ahead of the Edwardsville duo of Max Hartmann (10:20.15) and Zach Walters (10:30.97).
Fellow senior Grant Thole garnered the Bulldogs’ next-best finish with a third place in the 400-meter dash with a 55.29 seconds.
Also placing in the top six in their respective event for the Bulldogs were: junior Sebastian Wolf, the all-junior 4 x 200 relay team of Mason Geiger, fifth place in the 400 (24.35); Wolf, Noah Schmitt and Ivan Orozco, third place (1:34.01); the 4 x 400 relay team of sophomore Isaac Jones, sophomore Ben Wille, Thole and Schmitt, fourth place (3:43.29); and the 4 x 800 relay team of senior Bryce Sexton, Wille, Jones and sophomore Wes McMillen, fifth place (9:20.68).
The Highland boys and girls track and field teams were scheduled to compete at the Granite City Invitational on Friday but the meet was rescheduled to Monday due to inclement weather.
