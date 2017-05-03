HHS snaps scoreless drought, runs unbeaten streak to 12

The Highland High School girls soccer team broke out of its two-game scoreless drought to post a domineering 3-0 victory over visiting Civic Memorial Tuesday, May 2 at Glik Park and extend its unbeaten streak to 12 games at 9-0-3.
Sophomore Audrey Wilke, junior Katelyn Wills and freshman Ashlen DeLuca each scored a goal for the Lady Bulldogs, who also got two assists from sophomore Katelyn Marti and one from junior Kallie Painter.
Highland, which improved to 12-3-3 overall and 4-2-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, dominated the possession and applied sustained pressure from beginning to end. HHS junior goalie Morgan Zobrist only had to make two saves in order to record her and the team’s sixth consecutive shutout, 12th overall this season.
“Those were three nice goals and we created some chances again,” Highland coach Josh Oswald said. “We weren’t really tested too much and the couple of times we were Morgan did fine. Our possession was key and I think we really wore them out in the second half. That enabled us to keep the ball a little bit more and obviously limit their chances because they were winded from running around chasing us. So our possession was good, especially in the first 10 minutes to open the game, and then after that I thought we played good the rest of the game.
“The ladies played great again and it was fun to watch because they were moving and keeping the ball and making the other team work. We’re still building; we want to keep building and keep getting better each and every day.”
Zobrist and her defensive corps of Abby Melosi, Rachel Miller, Megan Rapien, Megan Ramsey, Jaqlyn Ferguson and Jaida Duncan have only surrendered two goals during the unbeaten stretch that has reached 12 games.
With 8:07 left in the first half, Marti drilled a shot off the crossbar and Wilke was right on the doorstep to cash in on the rebound and elevate her team-leading goal total to 13.
We rang two crossbars again right away so it was like oh no, not this again, but Audrey was able to follow the second one and we came away with three nice goals today,” Oswald said. “
The Bulldogs notched a big insurance goal just 2:47 into the second half when Marti fed a nice square pass to Wills in front of CM’s goal and Wills jammed it in for her third marker of the season. It was Marti’s fourth helper of the year, which is tied for second on the team.
Then about 2 1/2 minutes later, Highland put the game out of reach as Painter sent a square pass to DeLuca and chipped a high blast from at least 30-35 yards out that buried itself in the near corner of the upper netting for her first career varsity goal. Painter also raised her team-best assist total to nine.
“It was nice to see her take a chance,” Oswald said. “We’ve been trying to get her to take more shots from back there and it was a good setup from Kallie.”
Highland and its unbeaten streak should really be tested on Friday for Senior Night when the Bulldogs host Alton (9-4-2) from the rugged and talented Southwest Conference.
“We’ve got a tough one Friday for Senior Night against Alton so we’re looking forward to that test,” Oswald said. “The playoffs are coming and we’ve got CM again (Tuesday, May 16 in the semifinal of the CM Regional).”
Comments