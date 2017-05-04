Bulldogs tie for first place with host Granite City

The Highland High School boys track and field team had a good all-around showing as the Bulldogs tied for first place with host Granite City at the Granite City Warrior Relays held Monday, May 1 at Granite City High School.
Highland, which is coached by Bob Vance, won three event championships, but maybe even more importantly was the fact that the Bulldogs garnered second place in five events and claimed third in seven more.
Winning the three events for the Bulldogs were senior Jacob Plocher in the 1,600-meter run with a quality four-lap time of 4:46.2; the all-junior 4 x 200-meter relay team of Mason Geiger (23.2), Sebastian Wolf (23.7), Ivan Orozco (22.9) and Noah Schmitt (24.4) with a team time of 1:34.2; and the the pole vault relay team of Wolf (10-0), junior Deakon Thornton (9-0), freshman Austin Roach (8-6) and freshman Calvin Parsons (8-0) with a team total of 35 feet, 6 inches.
Highland’s five second-place finishes were accomplished by: the 4 x 800 relay team of Plocher (2:12.9) and the junior trio of Seth Schwappach (2:20.7), junior Gabe Sherrill (2:17.7) and junior Gavin Ware (2:20.8), who teamed up for a time of 9:12.1; the 4 x 1,600 relay team of freshman Brylee Portell (5:13.3), freshman Nick Hanratty (5:05.7), Ware (5:13.9) and Sherrill (5:13.3), who joined forces to post a time of 20:46.2; the sprint medley relay team of Giger (24.2 in the 200), Orozco (24.1 in the 200), senior Grant Thole (57.6 in the 400) and sophomore Wes McMillen (2:12.5 in the 800), 3:58.3; the 4 x 100 shuttle hurdle relay team of Schmitt (20.4), senior Bryce Sexton (19.6), Portell (20.9) and freshman Austin Roach (17.9), 1:18.9; and the freshmen/sophomore 4 x 400 relay team of sophomore Isaac Jones (54.7), freshman Jack Beiermann (59.8), Hanratty (1:03.6) and McMillen (57.7), 3:55.8.
Achieving the seven third-place finishes for the Bulldogs were: the 4 x 100 relay team of Geiger (11.8), Wolf (10.4), Orozco (10.8) and junior Isaiah Harmon (12.1),45.2; the 3 x 300 hurdle relay team of Sexton (53.2), Portell (50.2) and sophomore Isaac Winter (1:01.9), 2:45.3; the shot put relay team of junior Dylan Rolfingsmeier, freshman Trevor Zobrist, sophomore Brayton Moss and senior Trent Langhauser; the discus relay team of Rolfingsmeier, Langhauser, senior Jacob White and Moss; the long jump relay team of Sands, Geiger, Jones and Harmon; the triple jump relay team of McMillen, Jones, Roach and Schmitt; and the freshmen/sophomore 4 x 200 relay team of freshman Connor Sands (27.4), sophomore Jacob Maas (25.0), sophomore Reese May (25.1) and McMillen (24.6), 1:42.1.
In addition, senior Brendan Schrage finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:13.1), and the 4 x 400 relay team of Thornton ( 57.1), Sexton (57.7), Sherrill (1:00.6) and Thole (58.3) also placed fourth (3:53.7).
