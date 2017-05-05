HMS track teams qualify six for SIJHSAA Class L State

The Highland, IL Middle School girls and boys track and field teams qualified six total athletes from both teams for the upcoming Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L State Track and Field Meet after making the cut at the SIJHSAA Class L Mascoutah Regional May 2.
For the HMS girls, eighth grader Chloe Marti was crowned the regional champion in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 7 feet, 6 inches in less attempts than it took Triad seventh grader Morgan Noyes to do so.
Also qualifying for HMS in the pole vault was sixth grader Krista Eads, who became the first sixth grader in school history to qualify for state after clearing the bar at 6-6 to tie Triad seventh grader Madeleine Schmidt for third place.
Also making the cut for state for the Lady Bullpups were eighth grader Claire Korte, who garnered second place in the discus with a distance of 78 feet, 11 inches, and eighth grader Jessica Borror, who came in third place in the 1,600-meter run with a strong time of 5:49.4.
For the HMS boys, eighth grader Adam Buck posted a strong second-place showing in the shot put after reaching a mark of 42 feet, 0.50 inches, which was just a meager 0.50 of an inch behind Barry Evans of the Braves’ regional-championship mark of 42-1; and Bryce Kirsch wound up third in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 9 feet, 6 inches.
The SIJHSAA Class L State Track and Field Meet will be held Saturday, May 13 at Tri-C Elementary in Carterville.
