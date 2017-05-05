Boys basketball camp slated for May 23-26

The Highland Bulldogs boys basketball camp will be held May 23-26 at the Highland High School gymnasium. The camp for grades 4-6 will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. while the camp for grades 7-8 will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The cost for each of the camps is $40 for the first camper, $60 for two campers and $75 for three campers, and the cost includes a T-shirt and fun.
Registration/parent consent forms can be picked up at HHS or online at the school’s website and they must be returned by May 15. Please make checks payable to Highland Bulldogs Basketball and mail it to HHS Coach Brian Perkes, Highland High School, 127600 Troxler Ave., Highland, IL 62249.
For more information or to access a registration form, email Coach Perkes at bperkes@highlandcusd5.org.
Comments