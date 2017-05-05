SIUE wrestling program excited to be getting Rakers

Coming off its best season in the Southern Conference and best finish at the NCAA Championships in the Division I era, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrestling coach Jeremy Spates is excited to be adding Highland High School senior Trent Rakers to his 2017-18 squad of grapplers.
This past winter as a senior, Rakers went a perfect 35-0 and was crowned the Class 2A state champion at 152 pounds. He also placed fourth at 160 pounds as a junior in 2016.
He will compete at 157 pounds for the SIUE Cougars.
The school record holder for career wins with 144, Rakers, who was also a successful running back and safety for the Bulldogs, competed at the East vs. West/Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star Dual meet. He also competed as a member of the Illinois Inferno for two years and one year with Illinois South.
“Trent is another great local talent,” said Spates. “Being a two-time state place winner and undefeated Illinois state champion says a lot. He was a leader and captain on all of the teams he has been on. We think the move to wrestling full time will make Trent’s future bright.”
Comments