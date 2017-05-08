Lady Bulldogs finish second at Granite City Relays

The Highland High School girls track and field team brought home the second-place trophy on the strength of six first-place finishes at the Granite City Warrior Relays on May 1 at Granite City High School.
Capturing the half dozen event championships for the Lady Bulldogs, who are coached by Erin Cotto, were: freshman Reese Tackett in the pole vault after clearing the bar at a height of 7 feet, 6 inches; the sprint medley relay team of senior Ariel Smock (14.7 in the 100), Tackett (13.5 in the 100), junior Rece Portell (27.0 in the 200) and junior Alyssa Freimann (1:01.3), 1:56.5; the 4 x 400 relay team of senior Sarah Beth Wiegman (1:07.8), sophomore Mackenzie Schoeck (1:12.4), junior Breann Wernle (1:09.5) and Portell (1:03.1), 4:32.8; the shot put team of senior Polly Czar, sophomore Abby Beyer, junior Morgan Mesle and Portell; the discus relay team of Czar, Beyer, Mesle and Wiegman; and the triple jump relay team of Smock, Freimann and Schoeck.
Grabbing second-place finishes for Highland were the 3 x 300 hurdle relay team of Wiegman (56.0), sophomore Kelsey Tetreau (57.6) and Smock (57.9), as well as the freshmen/sophomore 4 x 400 relay team of sophomore Allie Kramer (1:04.4), freshman Makenna Scholl (1:18.7), Tackett (1:11.3) and Tetreau (1:12.6), 4:57.1.
Highland also racked up points from the following placers: the 4 x 200 relay team of Freimann (28.8), Wiegman (31.8), Wernle (28.8) and Portell (28.0), third place (1:57.5); the freshmen/sophomore 4 x 200 relay team of freshman Claire Friederich (30.4), Schoeck (31.0), Scholl (32.4) and Tetreau (30.3), third place (2:04.1); the 4 x 100 relay team of Schoeck (14.8), Scholl (14.7), junior Whitney Roberts (16.3) and Friederich (15.1), fifth place (1:00.9); and the long jump relay team of Roberts, Freimann, Mesle and Friederich, fifth place.
MVC Championships
On Friday, the Bulldogs finished fifth out of six teams at the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships held at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto.
Mascoutah won the team title with 154 points. The Indians were followed by Triad (114), Waterloo (110), Jerseyville (72), Highland (42) and host CM (29).
Czar and Portell garnered notable finishes for the Bulldogs.
Czar earned a spot on the Outstanding Individuals list after racking up 14 points for claiming second in the shot put (34 feet, 7 inches) and third in the discus (99 feet, 8 inches).
Portell sprinted to a strong second-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.33 seconds.
Also placing for Highland were: Smock, third place in the triple jump (31-1.25); Beyer, fourth place in the shot put (32-10) and fifth place in the discus (85-5); Tackett, fourth place in the 100-meter dash (13.94); the 4 x 100 relay team of Smock, Leah Sutton, Friederich and Roberts, fifth place (58.68); and the 4 x 200 relay team of Sutton, Smock, Friederich and Scholl, fifth place (2:05.1).
Triad’s Kelly Pottorff was the most Outstanding Individual of the entire MVC meet after amassing 28 points for winning the shot put (37-6.75), the discus (125-9) and finishing second in the triple jump (32-6.25).
