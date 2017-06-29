Highland Splash swimmer Dylan Galbiati, an 18-year-old shown swimming the backstroke, is a McKendree University swimming recruit who won all three of his individual events in the boys 15-18 division during a dominant Splash team victory over the Dorchester Dolphins Tuesday, June 27 at Highland Community Pool.
Highland: Sports

June 29, 2017 3:12 PM

Highland Splash drowns Dolphins to stay perfect at 5-0

By Daniel Fussner

dfussner@bnd.com

The Highland Splash swam away from the visiting Dorchester Dolphins for a decisive 347 to 179 victory Tuesday, June 27 at Highland Community Pool to keep its record spotless at 5-0 and continue its mastery of all opponents the last three seasons.

In regular-season meets, Highland, which is coached by Ryan Poss and Alex Rinderer, has now gone 16-0 the past two seasons after going a perfect 11-0 last year. Two years ago, the Splash finished 8-1 and the only loss came in the regular-season finale.

But Highland bounced back from that lone defeat to go on and win the ultimate prize after claiming its first Midwest Swim Conference championship in its 36-year existence. And after repeating in dominant fashion last summer, the Splash sure looks poised to make it three conference crowns in a row July 22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, an indoor pool in O’Fallon.

Against Dorchester, the Dolphins earned the first split with Highland in any of the seven team events in all five swim meets this season.

But that was it, as the Splash won the other six team events and capture first place in 41 of the 62 overall individual events.

Highland won the team events by the following margins: six of the 10 freestyle events, six of the 10 breaststroke competitions, five of the eight individual medleys, seven of the 10 backstroke races, seven of the 10 butterfly events, and eight of the 10 freestyle relays.

The Splash had two swimmers sweep their respective age category after capturing first-place finishes in all three of their individual events. Highland’s dynamic duo who earned gold-medal finishes were:

▪ Dylan Galbiati, an 18-year-old who will swim for McKendree University beginning this fall, in the boys 15-18 100-meter breaststroke (1:18.94), 100-meter individual medley (1:10.09) and 100-meter backstroke (1:12.63)

▪ Ben Walter, 14, in the boys 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:24.63), 100-meter individual medley (1:15.19) and 50-meter butterfly (32.59)

Highland also had six other swimmers win two of their three events and the half dozen two-time winners were:

▪ Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 18, in the boys 15-18 100-meter freestyle (1:00.85) and 50-meter butterfly (29.78)

▪ Cam Runge, 12, in the boys 11-12 50-meter breaststroke (46.50) and 50-meter backstroke (40.97)

▪ Patrick McGinley, 12, in the boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle (35.56) and 100-meter individual medley (1:33.50)

▪ Tucker Stephens, 9, in the boys 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:31.72) and 9-10 25-meter butterfly (29.78)

▪ Sean McGinley, 9, in the boys 9-10 25-meter freestyle (16.25) and 25-meter breaststroke (23.41)

▪ Olivia Abraham, 8, in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle (18.90) and 25-meter backstroke (24.64)

Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their decisive win over the visiting Dorchester Dolphins June 20 at Highland Community Pool:

Highland Splash 347, Dorchester Dolphins 179

June 28 at Dorchester at Highland Community Pool

Following are the complete results of the Highland Splash’s individual point scorers, as well the relay teams who placed in the top two in each event for the Highland Splash against the Dorchester Dolphins.

(Events at this meet were competed in meters. There are three swimmers in total from both teams combined who score in each individual event, so one team is allowed to score its top two swimmers in any one individual event. Each team is guaranteed to score at least one point in each and every individual event, even if that swimmer is not in the top three finishing positions. This does not include the meet-opening medley relays or the meet-ending freestyle relays, in which only the winning relay team scores seven points.)

Medley Relays

(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)

Girls 12 and Under 100 — 2. Ava Michael (12, Backstroke), Zoe Thiems (12, Breaststroke), Sophia Nonn (10, Butterfly), Anna Cramer (10, Freestyle), 1:18.30.

Boys 12 and Under 100 — 1. Cam Runge (12, Backstroke), Tucker Stephens (9, Breaststroke), Patrick McGinley (12, Butterfly), Ethan Henke (10, Freestyle), 1:19.13.

Girls 13-18 200 — 2. Olivia Conrad (13, Backstroke), Tess Korte (15, Breaststroke), Alyssa Freimann (17, Butterfly), Madeleien Schmidt (13, Freestyle), 2:28.06.

Boys 13-18 200 — 1. Ethan Drysdale (15, Backstroke), Dylan Galbiati (18, Breaststroke), Ben Walter (14, Butterfly), Collin Kirksey (14, Freestyle), 2:12.62.

Freestyle

Girls 8 and Under 25 —1. Olivia Abraham, 18.90; 2. Kallie Hubbard, 19.07.

Boys 8 and Under 25 — 4. Corbin Delamore, 27.15.

Girls 9-10 25 — 2. Molly Foppe, 17.84; 3. Ella Manier, 17.85.

Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Sean McGinley, 16.25; 2. Mason Morris, 19.63.

Girls 11-12 50 —1. Zoe Thiems, 35.40; 2. Riley Mansholt, 40.07.

Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Patrick McGinley, 35.56; 3. Jude Hemann, 43.31.

Girls 13-14 100 — 2. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:08.05; 3. Abbi Imming, 1:14.16.

Boys 13-14 100 — 1. John Nyquist, 1:09.90; 2. Drew Tolbert, 1:17.48.

Girls 15-18 100 — 2. Alyssa Freimann, 1:10.18; 3. Tess Korte, 1:11.00.

Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 1:00.85; 2. Trey Stephens, 1:02.97.

Breaststroke

Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Kallie Hubbard, 25.41; 2. Skyler Holthaus, 31.10.

Boys 8 and Under 25 — 1. David Kinscherff, 35.92; 2. Everett Thompson, 40.31.

Girls 9-10 25 — 4. Anna Cramer, 24.18.

Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Sean McGinley, 23.41; 3. Ethan Henke, 26.46.

Girls 11-12 50 — 2. Zoe Thiems, 46.41; 3. Ava Michael, 49.90.

Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Cam Runge, 46.50; 2. Jude Hemann, 55.59.

Girls 13-14 100 — 2. Audrey Habing, 1:39.47; 3. Justina Thomae, 1:43.21.

Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:24.63; 3. Javier De La Cruz, 1:35.68.

Girls 15-18 100 — 2. Alyssa Freimann, 1:37.03; 3. Macie Sparks, 1:38.01.

Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:18.94; 2. Trey Stephens, 1:19.91.

Individual Medley

Girls 10 and Under 100 — 3. Sophia Nonn, 1:35.65.

Boys 10 and Under 100 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 1:31.72; 3. Ethan Henke, 1:55.92.

Girls 11-12 100 — 1. Caroline Foppe, 1:28.10; 3. Ava Michael, 1:34.67.

Boys 11-12 100 — 1. Patrick McGinley, 1:33.50; 2. Aiden Conrad, 1:41.17.

Girls 13-14 100 — 2. Taryn Stephens, 1:20.39; 3. Francie Hemann, 1:28.34.

Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:15.19; 2. Collin Kirksey, 1:19.49.

Girls 15-18 100 — 2. Tess Korte, 1:22.25.

Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:10.09; 2. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 1:10.28.

Backstroke

Girls 8 and Under 25 —1. Olivia Abraham, 24.64; 2. Scout Jackson, 25.85.

Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Everett Thompson, 31.63.

Girls 9-10 25 — 2. Sophia Nonn, 21.00.

Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Hayden Holthaus, 22.98; 3. Ethan Walter, 24.13.

Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Ella Drysdale, 41.06; 2. Jackie Barkus, 43.76.

Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Cam Runge, 40.97; 2. Thomas Miller, 50.09.

Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:19.87; 2. Francie Hemann, 1:30.34.

Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Collin Kirksey, 1;21.88, 2. John Nyquist, 1:28.09.

Girls 15-18 100 — 3. Nora Thiems, 1:26.04.

Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:12.63; 2. Ethan Drysdale, 1:17.82.

Butterfly

Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Allison Redman, 34.21; 3 Tressa Stephens, 39.18.

Boys 8 andUnder 25 — 3. Bradley DeWitt, 38.79.

Girls 9-10 25 — 2. Sophia Nonn, 18.18.

Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 18.38; 2. James Hemann, 24.71.

Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Caroline Foppe, 40.04; 3. Zoe Thiems, 40.47.

Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Masyn Smith, 40.22; 2. Ryan Tolbert, 42.05.

Girls 13-14 50 — 2. Taryn Stephens, 35.13; 3. Olivia Conrad, 38.25.

Boys 13-14 50 — 1. Ben Walter, 32.59; 2. Drew Tolbert, 36.63.

Girls 15-18 50 —1. Alyssa Freimann, 32.91; 3. Tess Korte, 35.52.

Boys 15-18 50 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 29.78; 2. Trey Stephens, 30.02.

Freestyle Relays

Girls 8 and Under 100 — 1. Kallie Hubbard, Allison Redman, Scout Jackson, Corinne Koerkenmeier, 1:41.69.

Boys 8 and Under 100 — 2. Eddie Foppe, Everett Thompson, Kane Stopka, David Kinscherff, 1:53.69.

Girls 9-10 100 — 2. Sophia Nonn, Lia Kampwerth, Elise Thompson, Mia Poe, 1:18.95.

Boys 9-10 100 — 1. Tucker Stephens, Sean McGinley, James Hemann, Ethan Henke, 1:14.53.

Girls 11-12 200 — 1. Ava Michael, Caroline Foppe, Zoe Thiems, Jackie Barkus, 2:23.25.

Boys 11-12 200 — 1. Ryan Tolbert, Patrick McGinley, Masyn Smith, Finn Stever, 2:41.31.

Girls 13-14 200 — 1. Francie Hemann, Rebecca Redman, Madeleine Schmidt, Taryn Stephens, 2:14.09.

Boys 13-14 200 — 1. Javier De La Cruz, Jude Henke, Ben Walter, Steven Campbell, 2:08.58.

Girls 15-18 200 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, Macie Sparks, Tess Korte, Addison Rinderer, 2:06.94.

Boys 15-18 200 — 1. Collin Kirksey, Dylan Galbiati, Gunnar Kohlbrecher, Ethan Drysdale, 1:54.84.

