Highland Splash drowns Dolphins to stay perfect at 5-0

The Highland Splash swam away from the visiting Dorchester Dolphins for a decisive 347 to 179 victory Tuesday, June 27 at Highland Community Pool to keep its record spotless at 5-0 and continue its mastery of all opponents the last three seasons.
In regular-season meets, Highland, which is coached by Ryan Poss and Alex Rinderer, has now gone 16-0 the past two seasons after going a perfect 11-0 last year. Two years ago, the Splash finished 8-1 and the only loss came in the regular-season finale.
But Highland bounced back from that lone defeat to go on and win the ultimate prize after claiming its first Midwest Swim Conference championship in its 36-year existence. And after repeating in dominant fashion last summer, the Splash sure looks poised to make it three conference crowns in a row July 22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, an indoor pool in O’Fallon.
Against Dorchester, the Dolphins earned the first split with Highland in any of the seven team events in all five swim meets this season.
But that was it, as the Splash won the other six team events and capture first place in 41 of the 62 overall individual events.
Highland won the team events by the following margins: six of the 10 freestyle events, six of the 10 breaststroke competitions, five of the eight individual medleys, seven of the 10 backstroke races, seven of the 10 butterfly events, and eight of the 10 freestyle relays.
The Splash had two swimmers sweep their respective age category after capturing first-place finishes in all three of their individual events. Highland’s dynamic duo who earned gold-medal finishes were:
▪ Dylan Galbiati, an 18-year-old who will swim for McKendree University beginning this fall, in the boys 15-18 100-meter breaststroke (1:18.94), 100-meter individual medley (1:10.09) and 100-meter backstroke (1:12.63)
▪ Ben Walter, 14, in the boys 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:24.63), 100-meter individual medley (1:15.19) and 50-meter butterfly (32.59)
Highland also had six other swimmers win two of their three events and the half dozen two-time winners were:
▪ Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 18, in the boys 15-18 100-meter freestyle (1:00.85) and 50-meter butterfly (29.78)
▪ Cam Runge, 12, in the boys 11-12 50-meter breaststroke (46.50) and 50-meter backstroke (40.97)
▪ Patrick McGinley, 12, in the boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle (35.56) and 100-meter individual medley (1:33.50)
▪ Tucker Stephens, 9, in the boys 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:31.72) and 9-10 25-meter butterfly (29.78)
▪ Sean McGinley, 9, in the boys 9-10 25-meter freestyle (16.25) and 25-meter breaststroke (23.41)
▪ Olivia Abraham, 8, in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle (18.90) and 25-meter backstroke (24.64)
Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their decisive win over the visiting Dorchester Dolphins June 20 at Highland Community Pool:
Following are the complete results of the Highland Splash’s individual point scorers, as well the relay teams who placed in the top two in each event for the Highland Splash against the Dorchester Dolphins.
(Events at this meet were competed in meters. There are three swimmers in total from both teams combined who score in each individual event, so one team is allowed to score its top two swimmers in any one individual event. Each team is guaranteed to score at least one point in each and every individual event, even if that swimmer is not in the top three finishing positions. This does not include the meet-opening medley relays or the meet-ending freestyle relays, in which only the winning relay team scores seven points.)
(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)
Freestyle
Breaststroke
Individual Medley
Girls 13-14 100 — 2. Taryn Stephens, 1:20.39; 3. Francie Hemann, 1:28.34.
Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:15.19; 2. Collin Kirksey, 1:19.49.
Girls 15-18 100 — 2. Tess Korte, 1:22.25.
Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:10.09; 2. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 1:10.28.
Backstroke
Butterfly
Freestyle Relays
Comments