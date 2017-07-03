Highland Splash swamps St. Clair to stay unbeaten at 6-0

The Highland Splash’s swim meet was canceled after 37 of the 62 of events were completed due to lightning in the area, but the meet still made it past the official point with the Splash comfortably in command over visiting St. Clair, 236 to 80, Thursday night at Highland Community Pool.
The meet was canceled after half of the backstroke events were completed due to lightning, so the other five of the backstroke races as well as all of the butterfly races and the freestyle relays were not competed. But a meet is considered official once the individual medleys have been finished.
The Splash, which is coached by Ryan Poss, Alex Rinderer and Madi Walter, lifted its unblemished record to 6-0 and, has now gone 17-0 the past two seasons after going a perfect 11-0 last year. Two years ago, the Splash finished 8-1 and the only loss came in the regular-season finale.
But Highland bounced back from that lone defeat to go on and win the ultimate prize after claiming its first Midwest Swim Conference championship in its 36-year existence. And after repeating in dominant fashion last summer, the Splash sure looks poised to make it three conference crowns in a row July 22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, an indoor pool in O’Fallon.
The meet being shortened on Thursday did not stop Highland from having nine different swimmers capture first place in multiple individual events.
In fact, four Splash members swept all three of their individual races. Outracing their competition to touch the wall first in all three of their events were:
▪ Rylee Sitton in the girls 12-and-under 50-meter freestyle (33.54), 50-meter breaststroke (44.16) and 100-meter individual medley (1:25.18)
▪ Anna Henke in the girls 9-10 25-meter freestyle (16.16), 25-meter breaststroke (20.56) and 100-meter individual medley (1:31.75)
▪ Sean McGinley in the boys 9-10 25-meter freestyle (15.71), 25-meter breaststroke (21.80) and 25-meter backstroke (19.43)
▪ Kallie Hubbard in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle (19.16), 25-meter breaststroke (24.56) and 25-meter backstroke (23.65)
The five Highland swimmers who won two events before the meet was called off due ot lightning were:
▪ Dylan Galbiati in the boys 5-18 100-meter breaststroke (1:16.40) and 100-meter individual medley (1:10.75)
▪ Victoria Thomae in the girls 15-18 100-meter breaststroke (1:21.80) and 100-meter individual medley (1:10.79)
▪ Ben Walter in the boys 13-14 100-meter freestyle (1:03.25) and 100-meter individual medley (1:12.28)
▪ Taryn Stephens in the boys 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:25.47) and 100-meter individual medley (1:19.09)
▪ Tucker Stephens in the boys 9-10 25-meter breaststroke (21.80) and 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:32.56)
Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their dominant win over visiting St. Clair Country Club June 29 at Highland Community Pool:
(Events at this meet were competed in meters. There are three swimmers in total from both teams combined who score in each individual event, so one team is allowed to score its top two swimmers in any one individual event. Each team is guaranteed to score at least one point in each and every individual event, even if that swimmer is not in the top three finishing positions. This does not include the meet-opening medley relays or the meet-ending freestyle relays, in which only the winning relay team scores seven points.)
(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)
