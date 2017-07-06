HHS grad Ally Becker crowned National Senior Miss Spotlight

Highland 2017 graduate Ally Becker recently ended her studio dancing career just as she did her high school career — on top as a champion.
While dancing for the final time for Jane Mannion’s School of Dance, Becker was crowned National Senior Miss Spotlight after winning a prestigious comprehensive week-long competition at the Spotlight Dance Cup Midwest Nationals, which were held June 24-30 in Lake Geneva, Wisc.
“I was honored to be National Senior Miss Spotlight,” Becker said. “It has been a goal of mine for years now and it was crazy to believe that I attained that goal. To have won the whole title competition was mind boggling and I could not be more proud of myself for ending my studio career like that.”
The title of earning National Miss Spotlight honors is a competition that spans the entire week of Nationals. The dancers pre-learn choreography and create a routine with other title and elite dancers. This year, there were 95 dancers competing and they learn a title promenade in large prom dresses for the extravaganza at the end of Nationals.
The dancers all have to do each of the following to earn total score out of a possible 500 points: a solo routine, an informal interview, answer an on-stage question similar to a beauty pageant, a dance combo. as well as in elite classes, title promenade, and master classes.
Becker, who finished third in the National Miss Spotlight competition a year ago, finished fifth out of 118 overall routines with her solo routine, but she finished more points than the other four dancers in the other categories to achieve the highest overall week-long honor of National Senior Miss Spotlight.
Next step: Iowa State University
Becker originally tried out for the University of Minnesota and she made it to the final audition on the third day before coming up short of making the final team.
She always wanted to dance in college so she quickly shifted gears and looked elsewhere. Becker had already been receiving other offers from schools for dance, so she got in contact with the University of Tennessee, University of Memphis, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Iowa State.
Iowa State originally held their tryouts at the same time as Minnesota. So, Becker didn’t have an actual tryout with Iowa State and the school already had their full team set. Becker was in contact with Iowa State dance coach Jill Petersen and told her about making it to the final round with Minnesota. Petersen was impressed so she let Becker do a video tryout. It paid off as just one week after falling short in making the Minnesota dance squad, Becker was accepted into Iowa State and a new member of the Cyclones’ dance team.
Starting a new tradition
One reason Becker chose Iowa State was because they just began recently starting to compete for and win national titles at the National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Nationals.
“When I was on the Highland dance team, I was a part of a legacy of a winning team for over 20 years,” she said. “Going to Iowa State, I want to be a part of the start of a fantastic dance team. The Cyclones have won two national titles in Pom in the last two years and hopefully that continues with me on the team.”
Becker also chose Iowa State because both of her parents, Jody and Kerry Becker, are both alumni from the school. The Highland native knew she would make them proud and her parents would love coming to football games to watch her dance.
Becker has danced since she was 3 years old and ever since competing on the Highland Middle School dance team, she knew she wanted to dance in college.
And now with being a part of a college dance team, Becker would then like to further her career and potentially dance for a professional sports team in the future, even though she currently plans to double major in business marketing and psychology.
Schedule and environment
At her first workshop with the Iowa State Cyclones dance team, Becker was placed on the gold team. Being a member of an elite college dance team entails a rigorous schedule which includes practice every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, as well as performances at home and away football and basketball games.
Currently in the summer, there are three sessions of practice throughout the summer and the team will also also attend NDA camp at the end of July. At the sessions during summer, the team learns and cleans sideline routines for football and basketball games, as well as work on technique and prepare their camp routines.
“I am incredibly excited for the school year to start,” Becker said. “Every time I am on campus, I wish summer would end quicker so I can live there everyday rather than just a few days. I am most excited to perform as a Cyclone at Nationals and at ball games.”
Becker said he is honestly not nervous for anything because Iowa State is so warm and welcoming, but they also push so it is a great environment to be in.
“At the first workshop, I enjoyed the girls so much that I talk to them everyday and one of them is actually my roommate now for the fall,” she said. “Although I thought Minnesota and the best dance team in the nation was for me, I have realized that being the best is not everything. I genuinely love Iowa State and everyone a part of it. I believe everything happens for a reason and not making Minnesota changed my path for the better.”
Going out with a flourish
This past winter, Becker helped the Highland High School dance team reach new heights in her final season as the captain.
Led by Becker, the HHS dance team became the first team in Illinois High School Association (IHSA) dance team history to repeat as state champions at the IHSA 1A Competitive Dance State Final Competition at the Bloomington Coliseum.
The Lady Bulldogs, who have won five consecutive IHSA sectional championships, also are the only team in the state to have an IHSA podium finish every year since the beginning of the IHSA Dance category, including three first-place finishes.
In addition, the Highland varsity dance team is the only sport in the history of HHS to hold three or more IHSA state championship titles.
Becker then helped the Lady Bulldogs capture state titles in all three of its AA routines (Jazz, Lyrical and Pom Dance) to culminate in an undefeated competition season at Illinois Drill Team Association (IDTA) State Competition held at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center.
And individually, Becker was named the 2017 Miss IDTA after performing a solo routine in which she received the highest score out of the whole Illinois state competition, earning nearly a perfect score of 298 out of 300.
That is not nearly all of the accolades. The squad, led by Becker, was also bestowed with the AA High Point Team Award for its Jazz routine receiving the highest score of the entire competition with a 287 out of 300, and also walked away with the Grand Champion Award for having the three highest scores of the whole competition.
Overall, the Lady Bulldogs have won 34 IDTA state titles and have had 11 consecutive years of winning all three dance categories at the IDTA state finals.
Overall, the Lady Bulldogs have won 34 IDTA state titles and have had 11 consecutive years of winning all three dance categories at the IDTA state finals.
