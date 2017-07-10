Highland Splash overpowers Waves to stay perfect at 7-0

The Highland Splash captured first place in 48 of the 61 total events to overpower the host Westhaven Waves 387 to 129 in Belleville and stay undefeated at 7-0.
After sweeping all four of the opening medley relays, Highland, which is coached by Ryan Poss, Alex Rinderer and Madi Walter, conquered eight of the 10 in each of the freestyle and breaststroke events before going on to claim six of the eight individual medleys, eight of the 10 backstroke competitions, seven of the 10 butterfly races, then closing it out by taking seven of the 10 freestyle relays.
Taryn Stephens, 13, was the only Splash swimmer to win all three of her individual events as she bested all of her competitors in the girls 13-14 age division. She touched the wall first in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:24.83), 100-meter individual medley (1:47.25) and 50-meter butterfly (47.22).
Highland also featured 12 other swimmers win first place in two of their individual events. The dozen two-time winners were:
▪ Gunnar Kohlbrecher in the boys 15-18 100-meter freestyle (55.91) and 50-meter butterfly (39.47)
▪ Alyssa Freimann in the girls 15-18 100-meter freestyle (1:08.73) and 50-meter butterfly (46.25)
▪ Dylan Galbiati in the boys 15-18 100-meter breaststroke (1:15.44) and 100-meter backstroke (1:13.84)
▪ Ben Walter in the boys 13-14 100-meter individual medley (1:39.34) and 50-meter butterfly (43.16)
▪ Jude Henke in the boys 13-14 100-meter freestyle (1:05.13) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:25.68)
▪ Rylee Sitton in the girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke (59.46) and 100-meter individual medley (1:56.53)
▪ Ava Michael in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle (45.69) and 50-meter backstroke (52.69)
▪ Tucker Stephens in the boys 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:58.73) and 9-10 25-meter backstroke (27.44)
▪ Anna Henke in the girls 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:58.41) and 9-10 25-meter butterfly (25.12)
▪ Abby Chalfant in the girls 9-10 25-meter freestyle (22.30) and 25-meter breaststroke (29.10)
▪ Kallie Hubbard in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle (25.78) and 25-meter breaststroke (34.31)
▪ Natalie Chalfant in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke (31.81) and 25-meter butterfly (28.40)
Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their lopsided road win at the Westhaven Waves on July 6 in Belleville:
(Events at this meet were competed in meters. There are three swimmers in total from both teams combined who score in each individual event, so one team is allowed to score its top two swimmers in any one individual event. Each team is guaranteed to score at least one point in each and every individual event, even if that swimmer is not in the top three finishing positions. This does not include the meet-opening medley relays or the meet-ending freestyle relays, in which only the winning relay team scores seven points.)
(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)
▪ Girls 12 and Under 100 — 1. Sophia Nonn (10, Backstroke), Rylee Sitton (12, Breaststroke), Ellie Sitton (10, Butterfly), Ella Drysdale (11, Freestyle), 1:41.66.
▪ Boys 12 and Under 100 — 1. Cam Runge (12, Backstroke), Tucker Stephens (9, Breaststroke), Masyn Smith (11, Butterfly), Ethan Henke (10, Freestyle), 1:43.65.
▪ Girls 13-18 200 — 1. Madeleine Schmidt (13, Backstroke), Taryn Stephens (13, Breaststroke), Tess Korte (15, Butterfly), Alyssa Freimann (17, Freestyle), 3:14.90.
▪ Boys 13-18 200 — 1. Ben Walter (14, Backstroke), Dylan Galbiati (18, Breaststroke), Collin Kirksey (14, Butterfly), Gunnar Kohlbrecher (18, Freestyle), 2:56.28.
Freestyle
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Kallie Hubbard, 25.78; 2. Allison Redman, 30.00.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Everett Thompson, 33.08; 3. Kane Stopka, 33.53.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Abby Chalfant, 22.30; 2. Sophia Nonn, 23.06.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Ethan Henke, 23.34; 2. James Hemann, 24.64.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Ava Michael, 45.69; 3. Allie Rinderer, 55.82.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 3. Aiden Conrad, 51.50.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:08.22; 2. Abbi Imming, 1:10.86.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Jude Henke, 1:05.13; 2. John Nyquist, 1:06.03.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, 1:08.73; 2. Francie Hemann, 1:09.33.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 55.91; 3. Ethan Drysdale, 1:05.39.
Breaststroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Kallie Hubbard, 34.31; 2. Skyler Holthaus, 42.37.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 1. Everett Thompson, 46.14; 2. Quinn Stopka, 47.68.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Abby Chalfant, 29.10; 3. Anna Cramer, 34.40.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 2. Ethan Walter, 49.84; 3. Ross Johnson, 50.43.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 59.46.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 3. Cam Runge, 1:02.84.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 1:24.83.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Jude Henke, 1:25.68; 2. Javier De La Cruz, 1:30.01.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Madi Walter, 1:37.22; 3 Olivia Conrad, 1:39.39.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:15.44; 2. Trey Stephens, 1:18.84.
Individual Medley
▪ Girls 10 and Under 100 — 1. Anna Henke, 1:58.41; 2. Ellie Sitton, 2:13.98.
▪ Boys 10 and Under 100 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 1:58.73; 2. Ethan Henke, 2:26.27.
▪ Girls 11-12 100 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 1:56.53; 2. Allie Rinderer, 2:20.87.
▪ Boys 11-12 100 — 2. Masyn Smith, 2:04.31; 3. Ryan Tolbert, 2:12.87.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 1:47.25; 2. Bella Roberts, 1:56.46.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:39.34; 2. Galen Kohlbrecher, 1:54.63.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Tess Korte, 1:47.40; 2. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:47.53.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 2. Dylan Galbiati, 1:32.34; 3. Trey Stephens, 1:32.52.
Backstroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Natalie Chalfant, 31.81.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Kane Stopka, 40.38.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Sophia Nonn, 26.97; 2. Mia Poe, 31.19.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 27.44; 2. Hayden Holthaus, 32.28.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Ava Michael, 52.69; 2. Ella Drysdale, 54.40.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 2. Cam Runge 51.69; 3. Aiden Conrad, 1:02.09.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Olivia Conrad, 1:22.35; 2. Francie Hemann, 1:29.22.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Tom Nyquist, 1:19.03; 2. Collin Kirksey, 1:20.43.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Bella Roberts, 1:20.50; 2. Madi Walter, 1:30.93.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:13.84; 2. Madi Walter, 1:30.93.
Butterfly
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Natalie Chalfant, 28.40; 2. Olivia Abraham, 30.64.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 3. Quinn Stopka, 51.59.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Anna Henke, 25.12; 2. Ellie Sitton, 25.19.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 2. James Hemann, 30.42.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Ella Drysdale, 1:01.10; 2. Megan Helm, 1:25.86.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 2. Masyn Smith, 53.59; 3. Isaac Luitjohan, 1:04.16.
▪ Girls 13-14 50 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 47.22; 2. Abbi Imming, 51.25.
▪ Boys 13-14 50 — 1. Ben Walter, 43.16; 2. Collin Kirksey, 48.11.
▪ Girls 15-18 50 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, 46.25; 2. Tess Korte, 48.53.
▪ Boys 15-18 50 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 39.47; 3. Trey Stephens, 41.72.
Freestyle Relays
▪ Girls 8 and Under 100 — 1. Allison Redman, Olivia Abraham, Mady Roach, Kallie Hubbard, 1:58.09.
▪ Girls 9-10 100 — 1. Anna Cramer, Sophia Nonn, Ellie Sitton, Anna Henke, 1:34.69.
▪ Boys 9-10 100 — 1. Tucker Stephens, Ethan Henke, Hayden Holthaus, James Hemann, 1:43.17.
▪ Girls 11-12 200 — 1. Allie Rinderer, Ava Michael, Rylee Sitton, Ella Drysdale, 3:18.57.
▪ Boys 11-12 200 — 2. Isaac Luitjohan, Thomas Miller, Cam Runge, Gabe Korte, 3:30.10.
▪ Girls 13-14 200 — 1. Francie Hemann, Abbi Imming, Taryn Stephens, Madeleine Schmidt, 2:54.66.
▪ Boys 13-14 200 — 1. John Nyquist, Javier De La Cruz, Galen Kohlbrecher, Drew Tolbert, 2:53.68.
▪ Boys 15-18 200 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, Dylan Galbiati, Trey Stephens, Ethan Drysdale, 2:28.40.
