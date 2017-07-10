Highland Splash overpowers Waves to stay perfect at 7-0

Highland Splash swimmer Taryn Stephens, a 13-year-old shown swimming the butterfly, captured first place in all three of her individual events after winning the girls 13-14 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly in the Splash’s lopsided win over the host Westhaven Waves Thursday in Belleville. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com