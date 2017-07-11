Hartlieb finds comfort zone for High-A Bradenton Marauders

Highland native Geoff Hartlieb has recorded four scoreless relief outings in a row — a span of eight innings —to lower his ERA from 10.80 to 1.86 for the Bradenton, Fla. Marauders, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, which competes in the Florida State League.
In his first outing on June 25, Hartieb gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.
But since then, the 2012 Highland High School graduated has recorded four scoreless stints in a row and all four were two-inning outings. In the eight total innings, Hartieb has yielded only four hits and two bases on balls, and has lowered his ERA from 10.80 to 1.86 in 9 2/3 innings.
“My first outing was just plain different,” he said. “It was the middle of the day with no fans, so it was super quiet and I was really nervous. I went out and got away from what I have been doing the whole year. I overcompensated and didn’t stick to what has brought me success and it cost me. I ended up hanging a slider to a good hitter and he made me pay. Since then I’ve found the same confidence as before and have been able to let myself fit comfortably here and get outs. My stuff is good enough to succeed here and now I’m trusting it.”
Hartlieb said the biggest difference he has noticed from the West Virginia Power, the Low-A affiliate to what he is facing now at the High-A level is the quality of the order all the way through the lineup, 1-9.
“The 5-6-7 hitters here were probably 3-4 hole in Low-A and you just have to attack every pitch with the same intensity,” he said. “Taking no pitches off and really focusing on your game plan to get guys out is huge.”
For West Viriginia, Hartlieb converted all six save opportunities and recorded a stellar ERA of 0.83 in 32 2/3 innings.
Hartlieb said he will be successful more times than not if he keeps the ball down and lets his sinker get ground balls. He also combines that sinker with his slider and fastball, which hits 93-96 miles per hour regularly on the radar gun and touches 98 on occasion.
“That being said, the higher I go the better the hitters are and sometimes a well-executed pitch still gets hit a long way,” he admitted. “It’s just the game of baseball.”
Hartlieb said he really loves playing for the Bradenton Marauders, including the competition level and his teammates that he gets to compete with, but he ultimately wants to keep ascending through the Pirates’ minor-league affiliates.
“Everything is just really a step up,” he said. “When I take the mound, I’ve got a couple future big leaguers behind me every time now and it’s exciting. My main goal is to secure my role as a late-inning guy who comes in when the game is on the line, which will hopefully set me up for a shot to win a spot on the AA squad next year. I’ve got a long time until then and a lot of work to do, but that will 100 percent be my goal going forward.”
Hartlieb was also excited that his dad, Chris Hartlieb, got to come to LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. last weekend and spend some time with him and watch him pitch in a game.
“It was pretty cool my dad got to make the trip down,” Hartlieb said. “Since he retired from coaching (girls) basketball (at Highland High School), he will be able to hopefully come see me play every year at every spot.”
