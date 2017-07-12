Highland Splash takes bite out of Scott AFB Sharks

The Highland Splash conquered 54 of the 62 total events en route to gobbling up the visiting Scott Air Force Base Sharks, 436 to 94, Tuesday, July 11 at Highland Community Pool.
Highland, which is coached by Ryan Poss, Alex Rinderer, Madi Walter, remained unbeaten at 8-0 and moved within one win of putting the finishing touches on its second straight undefeated season. The Splash is scheduled to play host to their fellow unbeaten Midwest Swim Conference rival, O’Fallon Breakers, Thursday at Highland Community Pool, weather permitting.
Highland edged O’Fallon by 20 points in both teams’ season openers last summer and that was the Breakers’ only loss of the year. The Splash also defeated O’Fallon in the season-ending Midwest Swim Conference Championships to repeat as league champions.
Highland will look to three-peat as conference champions Saturday, July 22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, an indoor pool in O’Fallon.
Against the Scott AFB Sharks on Tuesday, July 11, the Splash won all but eight of the 62 overall events after conquering first place in all four medley relays, seven of the 10 freestyle races, nine of the 10 breaststroke competitions before sweeping all eight of the individual medleys, taking nine of the 10 in each of the backstroke and butterfly events, and closing the meet out by capturing eight of the 10 freestyle relays.
Highland had 11 team members win multiple events, highlighted by five swimmers who racked up the most points possible by winning all three of their individual events.
Ben Thomae, 18, Alyssa Freimann, 17, Ben Walter, 14, Cam Runge, 12, and Tucker Stephens, 9, were the five who swept their trio of races.
The biggest honors and kudo on the knight went to Thomae, who also shattered the Splash’s all-time boys 15-18 100-meter breaststroke record with a new standard-setting time of 1:10.46. Thomae also touched the wall first in the 100-meter individual medley (1:05.65) and 50-meter butterfly (28.47).
The other four Highland swimmers scored maximum points after winning the following individual races:
▪ Freimann in the girls 15-18 100-meter freestyle (1:12.19), 100-meter breaststroke (1:31.46) and 50-meter butterfly (33.04)
▪ Walter in the boys 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:24.53), 100-meter individual medley (1:13.85) and 50-meter butterfly (32.67)
▪ Cam Runge in the boys 11-12 50-meter breaststroke (46.53), 100-meter individual medley (1:27.95) and 50-meter backstroke (39.50)
▪ Tucker Stephens in the boys 9-10 25-meter breaststroke (22.07), 100-meter individual medley (1:29.07) and 25-meter butterfly (18.67)
The half dozen Splash swimmers who scored wins in two individual competitions were:
▪ Taryn Stephens in the girls 13-14 100-meter individual medley (1:28.56) and 50-meter butterfly (34.16)
▪ Rylee Sitton in the girls 11-12 100-meter individual medley (1:26.35) and 50-meter backstroke (40.48)
▪ Zoe Thiems in the girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke (46.10) and 25-meter backstroke (19.18)
▪ Sean McGinley in the boys 9-10 25-meter breaststroke (16.31) and 25-meter backstroke (19.18)
▪ Sophia Nonn in the girls 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:33.81) and 25-meter backstroke (19.79)
▪ Natalie Chalfant in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke (23.48) and 25-meter butterfly (20.22)
Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their one-sided home win over the visiting Scott Air Force Sharks on July 11 at Highland Community Pool:
Highland Splash 436
Westhaven Waves 94
July 11 at Highland Community Pool
Following are the complete results of the Highland Splash’s individual point scorers, as well the relay teams who placed in the top two in each event for the Highland Splash against the Scott Air Force Sharks at Highland Community Pool.
(Events at this meet were competed in meters. There are three swimmers in total from both teams combined who score in each individual event, so one team is allowed to score its top two swimmers in any one individual event. Each team is guaranteed to score at least one point in each and every individual event, even if that swimmer is not in the top three finishing positions. This does not include the meet-opening medley relays or the meet-ending freestyle relays, in which only the winning relay team scores seven points.)
Medley Relays
(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)
▪ Girls 12 and Under 100 — 1. Sophia Nonn (10, Backstroke), Abby Chalfant (10, Breaststroke), Rylee Sitton (12, Butterfly), Zoe Thiems (12, Freestyle), 1:17.70.
▪ Boys 12 and Under 100 — 1. Sean McGinley (9, Backstroke), Tucker Stephens (9, Breaststroke), Isaac Luitjohan (11, Butterfly), Cam Runge (12, Freestyle), 1:18.03.
▪ Girls 13-18 200 — 1. Olivia Conrad (13, Backstroke), Nora Thiems (15, Breaststroke), Alyssa Freimann (17, Butterfly), Abbi Imming (14, Freestyle), 2:23.53.
▪ Boys 13-18 200 — 1. John Nyquist (13, Backstroke), Dylan Galbiati (18, Breaststroke), Ben Walter (14, Butterfly), Gunnar Kohlbrecher (18, Freestyle), 2:08.57.
Freestyle
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 2. Scout Jackson, 22.17; 3. Corinne Koerkenmeier, 26.30.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Eddie Foppe, 23.87.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Lia Kampwerth, 17.71; 2. Anna Cramer, 17.90.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Sean McGinley, 16.31; 3. Hugh Davis, 20.05.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Ava Michael, 32.49; 2. Ella Drysdale, 33.09.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 2. Patrick McGinley, 33.47; 3. Masyn Smith, 36.78.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Abbi Imming, 1:10.38; 2. Francie Hemann, 1:11.24.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. John Nyquist, 1:09.06; 2. Galen Kohlbrecher, 1:09.32.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, 1:12.19; 2. Nora Thiems, 1:16.08.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 57.66; 2. Jonny Olson, 59.07.
Breaststroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Olivia Abraham, 25.44; 2. Skyler Holthaus, 29.81.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Everett Thompson, 34.90; 3. Kane Stopka, 35.55.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Mia Poe, 27.86; 2. Addie Embry, 28.43.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 22.07; 3. Taylor Davis, 27.47.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Zoe Thiems, 46.10; 2. Caroline Foppe, 48.40.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Cam Runge, 46.53; 2. Masyn Smith, 50.41.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 1:28.56; 2. Audrey Habing, 1:40.35.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:24.53; 3. Steven Campbell, 1;52.04.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Alyssa Freimannn, 1:31.46; 2. Tess Korte, 1:32.34.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Ben Thomae, 1:10.46; 2. Trey Stephens, 1:18.86.
Individual Medley
▪ Girls 10 and Under 100 — 1. Sophia Nonn, 1:33.81; 2. Abby Chalfant, 1:40.75.
▪ Boys 10 and Under 100 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 1:29.07; 2. Sean McGinley, 1:30.80.
▪ Girls 11-12 100 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 1:26.35; 2. Ava Michael, 1:30.90.
▪ Boys 11-12 100 — 1. Cam Runge, 1:27.95; 2. Patrick McGinley, 1:30.25.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:20.56; 2. Olivia Conrad, 1:25.32.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:13.85; 2. Collin Kirksey, 1:18.38.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Tess Korte, 1:22.08; 2. Macie Sparks, 1:28.20.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Ben Thomae, 1:05.65; 2. Dylan Galbiati, 1:06.99.
Backstroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Natalie Chalfant, 23.48; 2. Kallie Hubbard, 24.12.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Everett Thompson, 31.87; 3. Bradley Dewitt, 35.74.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Sophia Nonn, 19.79; 2. Ellie Sitton, 20.53.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Sean McGinley, 19.18; 2. James Hemann, 24.25.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 40.48; 2. Ella Drysdale, 41.03.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Cam Runge, 39.50; 3. Finn Stever, 52.14.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Bella Roberts, 1:20.85; 2. Olivia Conrad, 1:21.00.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Tom Nyquist, 1:21.19; 3. Galen Kohlbrecher, 1:28.64.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Macie Sparks, 1:25.06; 2. Nora Thiems, 1:25.95.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Dylan Galbiati, 1:07.79; 2. Paul Buol, 1:20.41.
Butterfly
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Natalie Chalfant, 20.22; 2. Olivia Abraham, 23.08.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 2. Bradley Dewitt, 33.54; 3. Eddie Foppe, 34.72.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1, Ellie Sitton, 19.62; 2. Abby Chalfant, 20.29.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 18.67; 3. Taylor Davis, 26.66.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Zoe Thiems, 38.15; 3. Caroline Foppe, 40.90.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Masyn Smith, 38.58; 2. Patrick McGinley, 40.84.
▪ Girls 13-14 50 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 34.16; 2. Olivia Conrad, 36.78.
▪ Boys 13-14 50 — 1. Ben Walter, 32.67; 2. Collin Kirksey, 32.74.
▪ Girls 15-18 50 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, 33.04; 2. Tess Korte, 33.91.
▪ Boys 15-18 50 — 1. Ben Thomae, 28.47; 2. Trey Stephens, 30.14.
Freestyle Relays
▪ Girls 8 and Under 100 —1. Olivia Abraham, Allison Redman, Mady Roach, Layne Wagner, 1:34.84.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 100 — 2. Eddie Foppe, Everett Thompson, David Kinscherff, Kane Stopka, 1:51.56.
▪ Girls 9-10 100 — 1. Ellie Sitton, Lia Kampwerth, Molly Foppe, Anna Cramer, 1:14.71..
▪ Boys 9-10 100 — 1. Tucker Stephens, Hugh Davis, James Hemann, Mason Morris, 1:17.89.
▪ Girls 11-12 200 — 1. Ava Michael, Rylee Sitton, Ella Drysdale, Caroline Foppe, 2:17.78.
▪ Boys 11-12 200 — 1. Patrick McGinley, Masyn Smith, Aiden Conrad, Ethan Schmidt, 2:31.39.
▪ Girls 13-14 200 — 1. Abbi Imming, Madeleine Schmidt, Olivia Conrad, Taryn Stephens, 2:04.04.
▪ Boys 13-14 200 — 2. John Nyquist, Collin Kirksey, Tom Nyquist, Steven Campbell, 2:04.82.
▪ Girls 15-18 200 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, Tess Korte, Addison Rinderer, Nora Thiems, 2:12.24.
▪ Boys 15-18 200 — 1. Ethan Drysdale, Paul Buol, Andrew Thomae, Trey Stephens, 1:59.51.
