Highland Splash takes bite out of Scott AFB Sharks

Highland Splash swimmer Alyssa Freimann, a 17-year-old shown swimming the breaststroke, won all three of her individual events after touching the wall first in the girls 15-18 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly during the Splash’s one-sided victory over the visiting Scott Air Force Base Sharks Tuesday, July 11 at Highland Community Pool. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com