HHS grad to be inducted into SIUE Hall of Fame for women’s tennis

Highland native Laurie (Foederer) Rinderer will be inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017 in women’s tennis and she will be one of seven individuals and three teams enshrined on Saturday, Oct. 14, at SIUE’s Meridian Ballroom located in the Morris University Center.
Rinderer, a graduate of Highland High School and a standout for the Lady Bulldogs tennis squad, is a two-time All-American in doubles with Patty (Tiddy) McWhite Albert, who will join Rinderer in the SIUE Hall of Fame on Oct. 14. Rinderer was on the front lines of SIUE’s surge to the top of NCAA Division II women’s tennis. Foederer earned All-American honors as national finalists in 1983 and national semifinalists in 1984. She was a key part of SIUE’s national quartfinalist finish in 1983, runner-up finish in 1984 and third-place finish in 1985. She earned the SIUE athletic department’s Sportsmanship Award in 1985 and was selected as the top female athlete in 1983.
Rinderer and McWhite Albert are a big reason the 1984 and 1985 SIUE women’s tennis teams will also be inducted into the SIUE Hall of Fame on Oct. 14.
“I am very honored to be inducted into the SIUE Hall of Fame,” Rinderer said. “ I am so thankful to my coaches, both high school (the Iftners) and my college coach Bob Meyers. The success I achieved could not have been possible without their teaching and guidance. So many great athletes have attended SIUE and I am honored to be recognized. I had a great time playing in college and I have so many great memories to cherish. I also appreciate all the support I received from my parents and my boyfriend, now husband, Marty (Rinderer).”
Joining Rinderer and McWhite and Albert as this year’s honorees in the SIUE Hall of Fame include Ryan Cox (baseball), Alicia (DeShasier) McConnell (softball/women’s track and field), John Meisel (Jean McDonald Service Award), Dr. Vaughn Vandegrift (special recognition), and Katie (Waldo) McKown (softball).
And the third team being inducted is the 2007 softball team.
This is the 13th class to be inducted since the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame started in 2005. The Hall of Fame seeks to recognize the achievements of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and teams that have participated in the intercollegiate athletics programs at SIUE as well as to celebrate the history of the institution. A complete listing of Hall of Fame members is available at siuecougars.com.
Reservations for the event can be made by contacting SIUE Athletics at 618-650-3155. Tickets are $40 and include a social for the inductees to be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event is presented by the Cassens & Sons Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler and the Missouri Athletic Club.
Comments