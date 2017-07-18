Hallemann leads Post 439 by Carmi in Fifth Division opener

Highland Senior Legion pitcher Dillon Hallemann threw a complete-game four-hit shutout and the offense sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored five runs in the fifth inning of Post 439’s 5-0 win over Carmi to close out the first day of the Fifth Division Tournament at Highland’s Glik Park.
“Normally, I try to pace myself to pitch the whole game and this time it kind of worked out right,” said Hallemann, who walked just one and hit one. “I just felt good as the game went on and my arm was feeling good the whole time. And for the most part everything was working for me, and that really helped me get through batters quicker and kept my pitch count down.”
Hallemann had his fastball working all night and mixed in his curveball and changeup to keep the Carmi batters off balance.
“What else can you ask for? That’s three complete games in a row,” said Highland coach Harry Painter, whose team improved to 15-11. “He was really throwing the lights out of the ball; he was dominant.”
Post 439 sent 11 hitters to the plate and erupted for five runs in the fifth inning.
The fifth inning outburst was highlighted by six consecutive hitters reaching base safely, including four RBI singles in a row from Jimmie Smith, Jordan Smith, Hallemann and Sam Greene.
Jimmie Smith went 3-for-4 with a double while Jordan Smith collected two hits. Both also scored one run, as did Hallemann, Will Greenwald and Mike McGill.
“We knew we were going to eventually catch up to (Evan Kieffer),” Painter said. “We left three men in scoring position in the first two innings, but hey, these guys keep chipping and chugging. And then they had six batters reach in a row and that helped us out tremendously.
Highland will take on Herrin at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Herrin beat Newton 4-1 on Monday.
“We’re peaking right now and being in the winners bracket puts us in a real nice position right now, and I feel good about our pitching,” Painter said.
Edwardsville 11, Steeleville 0 (6 innings)
With the Edwardsville Post 199 Bears set to open the Fifth Division Tournament at Glik Park in Highland on Monday at noon against District 25 champion Steeleville, coach Ken Schaake talked to his team about not overlooking anybody and being out ready to play from the outset.
“I told them that you can’t afford to overlook anybody because they got here by winning something, so you have to take everybody seriously,” Schaake said. “I told them that we have to come out ready to play at 12 o’clock, as opposed to maybe sleeping through two or three innings.”
His team received the message loud and clear as the Bears pounded out 12 hits and scored early and often while getting a strong start from Kade Burns en route to mauling Steeleville 11-0 in six innings.
“(Burns) was on to start with and we scored three runs in the first two innings,” Schaake said. “That says a lot about the team and then they just kept tacking on as we went on. Then I pushed it three or four times where in a normal game I might not have, but we were already up by five or six and were just trying to get to 10 as quick as possible to save our pitchers and save our guys some energy in the heat.”
The Bears (32-7) advance to face Aviston at noon on Tuesday. The teams split two meetings earlier this season. Aviston, which received a bye on Monday, won 5-4 in nine innings on its home field on June 7 while Post 199 won 5-4 in seven innings during the Firecracker Tournament on July 1 in Fairview Heights.
Burns blanked Steeleville for the first four innings. He scattered five hits and walked just one.
William Messie threw a perfect fifth inning with two strikeouts and Zach Seavers worked out of a bases-loaded jam for a scoreless sixth frame.
Burns and the two relievers were backed by plenty of run support as Edwardsville scored in five of the six innings after pushing across two in the first, one in the second, two more in each of the third and fifth innings before closing it out with a four-run uprising in the sixth to put an end to the game an inning early due to 10-run mercy rule.
Dylan Burris, Corey Price, Joel Quirin and Kade Burns all had multiple hits for the Bears, with Burris leading the way with three hits.
Price and Quirin both reached base in three out of four at-bats,on two hit and one walk. Price also recorded a double, one walk, three RBIs and two runs scored while Quirin also scored three times.
In addition, Blake Vandiver added one hit, one walk and successfully stole home twice on double-steal attempts.
Due to weather forecast for the remainder of the week calling for triple-digit heat indexes, all games in the Fifth Division tournament were shortened from nine innings to seven innings.
“We kind of design our team to go with nine innings for tournaments because we’ve got the extra pitchers,” said Schaake, who didn’t know of the change until Monday morning. “The thing about playing 40 games before this is that we were able to use our pitchers and everybody’s got the experience to throw.”
Comments