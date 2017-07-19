Highland pitcher Elliott Prott pitched 6 1/3 innings to help Post 439 cruise by Herrin 12-4 in the second game of the Fifth Division Tournament Tuesday, July 18 at Highland’s Glik Park.
Highland pitcher Elliott Prott pitched 6 1/3 innings to help Post 439 cruise by Herrin 12-4 in the second game of the Fifth Division Tournament Tuesday, July 18 at Highland’s Glik Park. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com
Highland pitcher Elliott Prott pitched 6 1/3 innings to help Post 439 cruise by Herrin 12-4 in the second game of the Fifth Division Tournament Tuesday, July 18 at Highland’s Glik Park. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com

Highland: Sports

July 19, 2017 11:40 AM

Highland routs Herrin to get fourth shot at Bears

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

Dillon Hallemann went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in four runs as Highland rolled to an easy 12-4 second-round win over Herrin at the Fifth Division Tournament at Glik Park in Highland.

Hallemann sparked a five-run second inning as Highland grabbed an early lead. Herrin, which dropped to 1-1 in the tournament, would get no closer than 8-4 the rest of the night, as Elliott Prott pitched 6  1/3 innings to get the win.

“He (Hallemann) is on fire right now,” Highland manager Harry Painter said. “And I thought Elliott (Prott) pitched a great game for us. He struggled a little bit early with his control, but once he found his groove, he was really strong out there. It was a great effort.”

Jimmie Smith, Steven Diaz and Will Greenwald each rapped out two hits. Smith also scored four runs and knocked in a pair while Diaz added two RBIs and two runs scored and Greenwald also scored twice.

Highland scored two runs in the bottom of the first two quicly erase a 1-0 deficit. Post 439 then sent nine batters to the plate and scored five times in the second inning to erase to extend its margin to 7-1.

The win moves Highland (16-11) into a fourth meeting of the season against the Metro East Post 199/Post 126 Bears at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’re 0-3 against them. We lost 8-4 in a game where we gave four early runs, then we’ve also lost 4-1 and then 2-1 last week,” Painter said. “They are a great team, but we feel like we’re peaking at the right time.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"Farmer" Joe Carrington gives green thumbs to young gardeners

0:45

"Farmer" Joe Carrington gives green thumbs to young gardeners
Mascoutah Steak House burgers named top 5 in Illinois 0:42

Mascoutah Steak House burgers named top 5 in Illinois
Florida scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses 1:46

Florida scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses

View More Video