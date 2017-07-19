O’Fallon Breakers slip by Highland Splash in battle of unbeatens

In a battle of unbeaten Midwest Swim Conference heavyweights, the regular-season finale between the host Highland Splash and the visiting O’Fallon Breakers lived up to the billing as both teams slugged it out all the way through the 62nd and final event Wednesday, July 18 at Highland Community Pool.
It would be the visiting Breakers who would prevail by the narrow margin of 11 points, 270.5 to 259.5, to finish off a perfect regular season with an unblemished 9-0 record. O’Fallon avenged its only loss of the season a year ago when Highland shaded the Breakers by 20 points in both teams’ season openers to start an undefeated 11-0 campaign.
The loss was just the second in three seasons for the hometown Splash (8-1), who had beaten 19 straight opponents since its only loss two years ago also came in the regular-season finale. Highland is coached by Ryan Poss, Alex Rinderer, Ben Thomae and Madi Walter.
The season will officially culminate with the Midwest Swim Conference Championships this Saturday, July 22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, an indoor pool in O’Fallon.
Highland won its first conference crown two years ago and repeated last summer. The Splash will look to make it three league titles in a row, but the O’Fallon Breakers will once again prove to be their toughest challenger.
Of the overall 62 events, the Breakers edged the Splash 33-29.
Highland and O’Fallon split both the meet-opening medley relays, 2-2, and the meet-closing freestyle relays, 5-5.
After matching one another in the medley relays, the Breakers fired the first salvo by claiming seven of the 10 freestyle events, only to watch the Splash answer in full by taking seven of the 10 breaststroke races.
Then after both teams split the eight individual medleys, O’Fallon captured eight of the 10 backstroke competitions.
Highland countered by winning six of the eight butterfly competitions before both teams split the 10 freestyle relays to close it out.
The stiff competition drove Highland’s swimmers to achieve more than a few season-best and personal-record times, but it also resulted in a few all-time team records being shattered.
Once again, Ben Thomae, 18, was the Splash’s star swimmer as he not only swept all three of his indivudal events, but he also shattered his own records in two of them. Thomae started his spectacular performance by breaking his own record in the boys 15-18 100-meter breaststroke from just a week earlier with a new time of 1:10.25. He followed that up by smashing his own record in the 100-meter individual medley with an faster time of 1:04.25. Thomae then capped off his sweep of his individual events by touching the wall first in the 50-meter butterfly (28.15).
Thomae also helped both of his relay teams capture first place, highlighted by helping the boys 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay team, the 62nd and final event of the night, break the team record with a standard-setting time of 1:43.13. Thomae teamed up on the record-breaking freestyle relay team with Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 18, McKendree University recruit Dylan Galbiati, 18, and Jonny Olson, 17.
The Splash had two others sweep all three of their individual events and those two swimmers and their events were:
▪ Rylee Sitton, 12, in the girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke (43.71), 100-meter individual medley (1:23.97) and 50-meter butterfly (38.55)
▪ Ellie Sitton, 10, in the girls 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1:35.72), 9-10 25-meter backstroke (20.10) and 25-meter buttefly (18.43)
Highland had two swimmers win two events and they were:
▪ Ben Walter, 14, in the boys 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:21.44) and 100-meter individual medley (1:08.01)
▪ Taryn Stephens, 13, in the girls 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:26.54) and 50-meter butterfly (33.12)
The Splash also had eight others win one event each:
▪ Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 18, in the boys 15-18 100-meter freestyle (57.03)
▪ Alyssa Freimann in the girls 15-18 100-meter freestyle with a personal-record time of 1:05.44
▪ Ava Michael, 12, in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle (32.91)
▪ Isaac Luitjohan, 11, in the boys 11-12 50-meter butterfly (34.53)
▪ Abby Chalfant, 10, in the girls 9-10 25-meter breaststroke (21.06)
▪ Sean McGinley, 9, in the boys 9-10 25-meter backstroke (18.72)
▪ Tucker Stephens, 9, in the boys 9-10 25-meter breaststroke (21.32)
▪ Olivia Abraham, 8, in the girls 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke (23.40)
Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their narrow loss to the visiting O’Fallon Breakers on Wednesday, July 18 at Highland Community Pool:
O’Fallon Breakers 270.5
Highland Splash 259.5
July 18 at Highland Community Pool
Following are the complete results of the Highland Splash’s individual point scorers, as well the relay teams who placed in the top two in each event for the Highland Splash against the O’Fallon Breakers at Highland Community Pool.
(Events at this meet were competed in meters. There are three swimmers in total from both teams combined who score in each individual event, so one team is allowed to score its top two swimmers in any one individual event. Each team is guaranteed to score at least one point in each and every individual event, even if that swimmer is not in the top three finishing positions. This does not include the meet-opening medley relays or the meet-ending freestyle relays, in which only the winning relay team scores seven points.)
Medley Relays
(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)
▪ Girls 12 and Under 100 — 1. Rylee Sitton (12, Backstroke), Abby Chalfant (10, Breaststroke), Ella Drysdale (11, Butterfly), Ellie Sitton (10, Freestyle), 1:15.63.
▪ Boys 12 and Under 100 — 2. Sean McGinley (9, Backstroke), Tucker Stephens (9, Breaststroke), Isaac Luitjohan (11, Butterfly), Cam Runge (12, Freestyle), 1:16.18.
▪ Girls 13-18 200 — 2. Madeleine Schmidt (13, Backstroke), Taryn Stephens (13, Breaststroke), Tess Korte (15, Butterfly), Alyssa Freimann (17, Freestyle), 2:20.42.
▪ Boys 13 18 200 — 1. Ben Walter (14, Backstroke), Ben Thomae (18, Breaststroke), Gunnar Kohlbrecher (18, Butterfly), John Nyquist (13, Freestyle), 2:02.05.
Freestyle
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 2. Kallie Hubbard, 17.98; 3. Olivia Abraham, 18.47.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 3. Eddie Foppe, 23.84.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 2. Ella Manier, 17.28; 3. Anna Cramer, 17.45.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 2. Sean McGinley, 15.31.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Ava Michael, 32.91; 3. Ella Drysdale, 33.52.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 3. Patrick McGinley, 33.13.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 3. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:07.22.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 2. John Nyquist, 1:07.37; 3. Galen Kohlbrecher, 1:09.45.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 1. Alyssa Freimann, 1:05.44; 3. Tess Korte, 1:11.19.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 57.03.
Breaststroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Olivia Abraham, 23.40; 2. Kallie Hubbard, 23.66.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 4. Eddie Foppe, 32.75.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Abby Chalfant, 21.06; 2. Elise Thompson, 23.12.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 21.32.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 43.71; 3. Zoe Thiems, 45.87.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 2. Cam Runge, 46.35.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 1:26.54.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:21.44; 2. Javier De La Cruz, 1:29.70.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 3. Nora Thiems, 1:28.68.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Ben Thomae, 1:10.25; 2. Dylan Galbiati, 1:16.94.
Individual Medley
▪ Girls 10 and Under 100 — 1. Ellie Sitton, 1:35.72; 2. Lia Kampwerth, 1:38.37.
▪ Boys 10 and Under 100 — 2. Sean McGinley, 1:29.38; 3. Tucker Stephens, 1;29.90.
▪ Girls 11-12 100 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 1:23.97.
▪ Boys 11-12 100 — 2. Cam Runge, 1:26.06.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 3. Taryn Stephens, 1:19.28.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:08.01; 3. Collin Kirksey, 1:19.81.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 3. Alyssa Freimann, 1:20.38.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Ben Thomae, 1:04.25; 2. Dylan Galbaiti, 1:06.29.
Backstroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 2. Olivia Abraham, 23.56; 3. Natalie Chalfant, 24.09.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 3. Everett Thompson, 29.31.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Ellie Sitton, 20.10; 3. Anna Cramer, 22.20.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Sean McGinley, 18.72.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 2. Ava Michael, 39.41; 3. Ella Drysdale, 40.79.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 2. Cam Runge, 39.15; 3. Patrick McGinley, 42.17.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 3. Olivia Conrad, 1:22.74.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 2. Ben Walter, 1:08.92.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 3. Nora Thiems, 1:21.74.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 2. Dylan Galbiati, 1:07.60; 3. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 1:10.63.
Butterfly
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 2. Natalie Chalfant, 20.28; 3. Kallie Hubbard, 20.94.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 4. Trey Kronk, 29.22.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Ellie Sitton, 18.43; 3. Lia Kampwerth, 20.03.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 2. Tucker Stephens, 17.81.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 1. Rylee Sitton, 38.55; 2. Zoe Thiems, 39.03.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 1. Isaac Luitjohan, 34.53.
▪ Girls 13-14 50 — 1. Taryn Stephens, 33.12.
▪ Boys 13-14 50 — 1. Collin Kirksey, 32.89; 2. Drew Tolbert, 35.50.
▪ Girls 15-18 50 — 2. Alyssa Freimann, 32.66; 3. Nora Thiems, 35.48.
▪ Boys 15-18 50 — 1. Ben Thomae, 28.15; 2. Jonny Olson, 28.63.
Freestyle Relays
▪ Girls 8 and Under 100 — 1. Mady Roach, Olivia Abraham, Kallie Hubbard, Natalie Chalfant, 1:22.03.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 100 — 2. Everett Thompson, Bradley Dewitt, Eddie Foppe, Trey Kronk, 1:44.14.
▪ Girls 9-10 100 — 1. Ella Manier, Ellie Sitton, Anna Cramer, Abby Chalfant, 1:12.53.
▪ Boys 9-10 100 — 2. James Hemann, Tucker Stephens, Hugh Davis, Sean McGinley, 1:13.71.
▪ Girls 11-12 100 — 1. Zoe Thiems, Ella Drysdale, Ava Michael, Rylee Sitton, 2:15.25.
▪ Boys 11-12 100 — 2. Ryan Tolbert, Masyn Smith, Cam Runge, Patrick McGinley, 2:19.03.
▪ Girls 13-14 200 — 2. Francie Hemann, Abbi Imming, Madeleine Schmidt, Taryn Stephens, 2:05.53.
▪ Boys 13-14 200 — 1. Galen Kohlbrecher, John Nyquist, Tom Nyquist, Ben Walter, 1:58.00.
▪ Girls 15-18 200 — 2. Tess Korte, Macie Sparks, Nora Thiems, Alyssa Freimann, 2:05.90.
▪ Boys 15-18 200 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, Ben Thomae, Dylan Galbiati, Jonny Olson, 1:43.13.
