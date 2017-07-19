O’Fallon Breakers slip by Highland Splash in battle of unbeatens

Highland Splash swimmer Ben Thomae, 18, swims en route to breaking his own Splash all-time record in the boys 15-18 100-meter breaststroke from a week earlier with a time of 1:10.25. He also shattered his own record in the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1:04.25, and also touched the wall first in the 50-meter butterfly Wednesday, July 18 at Highland Community Pool. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com